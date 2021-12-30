ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Consolidates Gains

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing risk appetite weighs on a safer US dollar. The rally above 1.3360 confirms that short-term sentiment has...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD maintains some foothold after bearish start to 2022

GBPUSD tiptoed to the downside after its two-week rally peaked at a seven-week high of 1.3549 on Friday, with the price falling as low as 1.3429 on the first trading day of 2022. The pair is currently oscillating between gains and losses, creating doubts about whether it could stage a...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3427; (P) 1.3483; (R1) 1.3534;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment and some consolidations could be seen. But outlook is unchanged that we’re seeing corrective fall from 1.4248 as complete with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Further rally is in favor as long as 1.3375 minor support holds. Sustained break of 1.3570 resistance will further affirm this bullish case and target 1.3833 resistance next. However, break of 1.3375 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3158 low again.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD advances firmly above 1.3500 amid an upbeat market sentiment

The British pound pares Monday’s losses, up some 0.40%. The US Dollar Index advances for the second consecutive day of 2022 but fails to boost the greenback vs. cable. US T-bond yields march firmly towards the 1.70% threshold. GBP/USD is tilted to the downside and will face strong resistance...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.3465

GBP/USD seesaws near two-month high, inside bearish chart pattern. 50-SMA adds strength to the rising wedge’s support around 1.3465. Wedge’s resistance, seven-week-old horizontal line guard short-term upside. RSI, MACD join sustained trading beyond the key SMA to favor bulls. GBP/USD keeps the previous day’s pullback from a two-month...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Holds Key Support, FOMC Next

Gold price is stable above the $1,785 and $1,780 support levels. It is facing a major resistance near $1,820 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD trimmed gains after it failed to clear the 1.1380 zone. GBP/USD remains elevated above the 1.3450 support zone. Gold Price Technical Analysis. This past week, gold...
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

British Pound, GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Talking Points:. After limping into last month as one of the world’s weakest currencies, the British Pound has been brought back to life after a December rate hike from the BoE. GBP/USD retains bullish potential as a bull flag remains in working order, but...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 115.50; (P) 115.93; (R1) 116.56;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for 61.8% projection of 109.11 to 115.51 from 112.52 at 116.47. Firm break there will extend the up trend from 102.58 to 100% projection at 118.90, which is close to 118.65 long term resistance. On the downside, below 115.64 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring some consolidations, before staging another rally.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

Markets Take a Breather ahead of FOMC Minutes, Sterling Strong, Yen Weak

The forex markets turn quiet in Asian session today. While DOW surged to new record high overnight, S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed slower. Asian markets are also mixed. Investors are holding their bets for now, awaiting FOMC minutes and, more importantly, US non-farm payrolls later in the week. For now, Yen remains overwhelmingly the worst performer following strong rally in treasury yields. Sterling is the strongest one with help from buying against Euro. Dollar is the second strongest it’s still stuck in range except versus Yen.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bouncing Around the 1.35 Handle

The British pound rallied significantly on Tuesday, breaking above the 1.35 level again. That being said, even though we have rallied significantly, we have not broken free of the resistance in this area, although closing at the very top of the candlestick certainly helps. Just above, we have the 200 day EMA sitting at the 1.3583 level, and it is rapidly coming in focus.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/USD Could Break Below Channel

Dollar Gains Momentum In Early 2022 Trade By Kathy Lien - Jan 04, 2022 2. Dollar bulls came charging out of the gate on the first day of the 2022 trade. The greenback moved sharply higher against all of the major currencies, with USD/JPY closing in on a... Euro Dips...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Gains Momentum, 1.3620 Is The Key

GBP/USD started a fresh increase and climbed above 1.3500. A key rising channel is forming with support near 1.3475 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD seems to be facing another hurdle near 1.1380. The US ISM Manufacturing Index could drop from 61.1 to 60.2 in Dec 2021. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY breakout with upside acceleration, targets 116.6 next

USD/JPY accelerates to as high as 115.80 so far today, and breaks 115.51 resistance to resume the medium term up trend from 102.58. The rally comes as supported by strong rise in US treasury yields overnight, and the strength of Nikkei (which is up 1.5% or 438 pts at the time of writing).
MARKETS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Winning Streak Ended by Dollar Gains

The pound was full of cheer over the festive period, breaking through the 1.35 resistance level against the dollar for the first time since November – having languished below 1.32 on 19 December. In the absence of notable economic data over the tight Christmas period, the UK currency was propelled higher by stronger risk sentiment, prompting a move away from the safe-haven dollar.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. It’s a busy week for the US Dollar with FOMC minutes set to be released on Wednesday and the Non-farm Payrolls report coming out on Friday. The USD has been range-bound for six weeks now but has so far started 2022...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/CAD

Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Investing.com GBP/USD Index

The Investing.com series of indexes is a unique set of indexes, developed in-house. Each index measures overall exposure to major currency pairs, commodities and indexes, using data from futures exchanges and OTC providers on all long and short open positions. The number displayed in the economic calendar is the percentage...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

XAUUSD Retreats as US Dollar Index Bounces Back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Downside appears limited as 1.3460 support holds

GBP/USD has managed to recover to 1.3500 following Monday's decline. Technical outlook suggests that the pair could move sideways in the near term. UK PM Johnson noted that no new measures are needed to fight Omicron. GBP/USD has snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday and fallen to a daily...
CURRENCIES

