Soaring Eagle Technologies Continues Advancing BVLOS Capabilities with Another FAA Certificate of Authorization

Also launches Skydio 2+ with hardware enhancements and new Skydio Care protection plan. REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–Jan. 4, 2022. Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced a new groundbreaking autonomous flight capability, Skydio KeyFrame. Skydio Keyframe is an AI skill that allows a user to design and capture smooth, complex camera moves with just a few taps. Skydio also announced the availability of Skydio 2+, a drone which builds on the industry-leading autonomy of the Skydio 2 drone with important hardware and software improvements. Effective today, Skydio is also offering a new, enhanced protection plan available to all Skydio 2+ users, Skydio Care.

