European shares firm as Omicron worries ebb

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022 as the Omicron variant is seen milder, although surging number of cases kept...

wncy.com

Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
WNCY

Italy’s Tinexta denies interest in merger with Prelios

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian digital services group Tinexta said on Tuesday it was not interested in a deal with debt servicing firm Prelios after Il Messaggero newspaper reported the companies were looking to merge. Il Messaggero reported negotiations with Prelios were at a preliminary phase. Shares in Tinexta initially...
BUSINESS
WNCY

France says it could hit 300,000 daily COVID cases on Tuesday

PARIS (Reuters) – France could reach close to a record 300,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in parliament. (Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italian services activity growth cools in Dec -PMI

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s services sector continued to grow in December, but less quickly than in November, reflecting slightly slower gains in total new work, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Business Activity Index for services stood at 53.0 in December, down from 55.9 in November but comfortably...
ECONOMY
#Omicron#Italy#Covid#Reuters#Pan European#Stoxx#Gmt#South African
WNCY

Asian factories take Omicron risks in stride, for now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity grew in December as companies took rising global cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in stride, though persistent supply constraints and rising input costs clouded the outlook for some economies. The rising rate of global infections have raised eyebrows among policymakers,...
WORLD
WNCY

France to set new daily record high of 208,000 new Covid cases – minister

PARIS (Reuters) – The French health ministry on Wednesday will report 208,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers. He said that every second two French people are being tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, France reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Russian services sector shrinks in December as COVID-19 takes toll – PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s service sector contracted for a third straight month in December as the volume of new orders shrank, while business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a year, a business survey showed on Thursday. The Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) for the...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Global shares rise as investors shrug off Omicron worries

WASHINGTON/MILAN (Reuters) -Global equity markets climbed on Tuesday, boosted by another record-setting open on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Asset classes from oil to equities are near or above recent highs, having clawed back losses from late November, when the Omicron...
STOCKS
Reuters

Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron worries ebb

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The yen traded near a one-month low to the dollar on Tuesday as safe-havens fell out of favour following Wall Street's rally to a record high overnight, with Omicron uncertainty consigned to the background. The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per dollar...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
WNCY

Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Japan’s consumer confidence slightly worsens in Dec – govt

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started rising towards the end of the month. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.1...
ECONOMY
Reuters

StanChart splits Hong Kong workforce on concerns about new COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) has started operating in split teams in Hong Kong, a bank spokesperson said on Wednesday, as the Asian financial hub announced tough new restrictions after an increase in new COVID-19 cases. Critical teams of the London-headquartered bank, which has about...
WORLD
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo s first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Toyota Motor Corp. gained 6.1%, while Sony Corp. added 3.1%. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year’s...
STOCKS
WNCY

Portugal’s COVID-19 cases hit record, Omicron dominates at 83%

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal reported on Friday a new daily record of 30,829 coronavirus cases, up from 28,659 the previous day, with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant accounting for an estimated 83% of all new cases, official data showed. Health authority DGS registered 18 fatalities from COVID-19, up from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China is on high alert against COVID-19 as the New Year holiday looms, with the city of Xian under lockdown while several New Year’s Eve events in other cities have been cancelled. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
WORLD

