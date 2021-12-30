ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Bent By Nature Ep. 10: Rollins

By Hosts • Tricia Halloran
kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducers • Bob Carlson, Myke Dodge Weiskopf and Andrea Domanick. Throughout “Bent By Nature,” you’ve heard many stories of the lifelong connections set in motion by Deirdre O’Donoghue. But none were quite as surprising as the bond between Deirdre and fellow iconoclast Henry Rollins, the former Black Flag frontman, musician, writer,...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

The Listening Party

Tim’s Twitter Listening Party was one of the few bright parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when the world was in full lockdown in early to mid 2020. Tim Burgess, frontman for the Madchester/Britpop band The Charlatans, came up with the simple idea—having musicians live tweet while fans collectively all listen to one of their albums at a preset time—after seeing actor Riz Ahmed spontaneously tweet along in 2011 to his film Four Lions. It was showing on British TV at the time and Burgess just happened to be watching and also on Twitter. Four years later he put that idea into action, doing a the first Twitter listening party in 2015 for the 25th anniversary of The Charlatans’ debut album, Some Friendly. In March 2020, as the lockdown took hold, he did it again, for the 30th anniversary of the album. Some Friendly was an important album for Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, who bought it when he was 17, and he tweeted Burgess about it, which led to Burgess suggesting a listening party for the Scottish band’s self-titled debut. Blur and Oasis were next and the whole thing grew from there, to the point that Burgess got Paul McCartney to take part in a listening party for his new album McCartney III and there were upwards of three listening parties a weeknight and six on weekend days.
INTERNET
undertheradarmag.com

Boodle Boodle Boodle EP

Part of Merge’s reissue series for the seminal and influential New Zealand group The Clean, this came out on the same day as the long-awaited reissue of their 1981 debut 7-inch, the New Zealand Top 20 hit “Tally Ho.” By later in 1981, they had already completed and released the oddly-titled Boodle Boodle Boodle 12-inch EP, five songs of jangly indie-pop far more advanced than the comparatively primitive rush of “Tally Ho.” While many fans will be familiar with most of this EP since four of its five songs are on the 2003 Merge-issued two-CD compilation Anthology (only “Thumbs Off” didn’t make it), it’s nice to have a proper reissue of the original EP, which hasn’t been in print since the late 1980s.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS landed a top 21 story from October 2021 when they sharing a new, previously-unreleased acoustic mix of the 1976 classic, "Beth", as a preview to the 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer." The fifth single issued from the original project delivered the New York band their...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
John Cale
Person
George Harrison
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Brian Eno
Pitchfork

Breathe Suite EP

When you are engulfed in panic, you’re supposed to breathe. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Slowly, and with purpose. Rhythmically filling and emptying your lungs is said to relieve inner turmoil. But what if the very act of focused respiration, the effort of making an involuntary task intentional, inflames that panic? What if air is simply not available? In Breathe Suite, London composer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Marc (né Neil Charles) examines this paradox. His swirling arrangements—which synthesize jazz, hip-hop, neoclassical, and electronic—explore multiple aspects of breath: its inherent meter, vital function, and what happens when it’s stifled.
MUSIC
kcrw.com

KCRW Broadcast 666

Fanatic! I’m glad we’re still here. I hope you had a good time over the last week. It’s something having shows directly on the holiday, two in a row. I don’t know what you’re up to this weekend and don’t know if you’ll even have a chance to check out this show until later in the week or month but I hope you do!
MUSIC
Q 105.7

November 2021 Recap: Genesis Reunion Hits U.S., Dylan Begins Tour

UCR's biggest headlines from November 2021 focused largely on live music — a commodity we'd all taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those stories were celebratory in nature, with major artists returning to the road after long breaks: Bob Dylan played his first show since 2019, part of a tour promoting 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways. Genesis also kicked off the North American leg of their long-awaited (and previously delayed) reunion tour, The Last Domino? But another major story was tragic: Ten people were ultimately killed and hundreds more injured as a result of a crowd surge during Houston's Astoworld festival.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Rollins Producers#Kcrw
NME

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars release 63-track covers album for 30th anniversary

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars have released a 63-track covers album to celebrate their 30th anniversary – check it out below. A sequel to Kill Rock Stars’ original 1991 compilation which featured the likes of Bikini Kill, Nirvana and the Melvins, Kill Rock Stars’ new album ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ sees a host of bands covering tracks from the label’s impressive 30-year catalogue.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Neal Schon Explains Why Journey Fired Jeff Scott Soto

Journey guitarist Neal Schon explained why the band dismissed former lead singer Jeff Scott Soto, saying he "didn't sound right" to them. Soto, who sang on Yngwie Malmsteen's first two solo albums in the mid-'80s, replaced Steve Augeri in Journey in December 2006 after Augeri began suffering throat problems on the road. (Augeri had replaced classic-era singer Steve Perry in 1998.) But Soto's appointment lasted less than a year, and, in December 2007, Journey hired Arnel Pineda, who fronts the band to this day.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy