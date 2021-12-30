ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joni Mitchell: ‘Hunter’

kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we honored Joni Mitchell with a song from Trousdale. Today, we turn to the queen...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC
TVLine

Kennedy Center Honors: Watch the Stars Salute SNL Boss Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and More

The stars gather to salute stage, screen and music legends during the 44th Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, 9/8c). Filmed on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the annual celebration will honor singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell; operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; and Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Joni Mitchell
Financial Times

Joni Mitchell and Metallica deliver hundred-track box sets

Pop recordings now cluster around opposite poles of size. At the Lilliputian end of the scale, songs have shrunk to two minutes or less, a miniaturising prompted by the dominance of streaming: the traditional three-minute duration required by radio is losing traction. Meanwhile, in Brobdingnag, releases become ever more outlandishly...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

A new animated video commemorating “River” by Joni Mitchell

Just in time for Christmas, Joni Mitchell has debuted the first official music video for “River,” her wistful contribution to the Christmas songbook, taken from her landmark 1971 album Blue. Animation by Skazka Studios. Directed by Matvey Rezanov, in memory of his father Mikhail Rezanov. Happy Holidays!
MUSIC
The Independent

Joni Mitchell shares Christmas-themed video for her 1971 track ‘River’

Joni Mitchell has released the first official video of her song “River”, which appeared on her 1971 album Blue.In a tweet shared on Wednesday (23 December), the 78-year-old singer posted a snippet of a moving black-and-white video with her famous holiday song playing in the background.“Just in time for Christmas, Joni has debuted the first official music video for ‘River,’” a statement on Twitter read. “This goes out especially to anyone who may be feeling lonely this Christmas. Stay safe and sound out there.”In the video, Mitchell’s animated character can be seen ice skating on a frozen river before...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demos Outtakes
985theriver.com

Watch animated video for Joni Mitchell’s classic Christmastime ballad, “River”

It’s coming on Christmas, so what better time for the first official music video for Joni Mitchell‘s classic 1971 piano ballad, “River,” to make its debut?. The animated clip, which you can watch now at the legendary Canadian singer/songwriter’s YouTube channel, is basically a black-and-white watercolor painting come to life depicting a melancholy Joni as she looked in the early 1970s, alone in her home and then skating on a frozen river.
MUSIC
NME

Joni Mitchell shares first official video for 1971 classic ‘River’

Joni Mitchell has shared the first official music video for her classic track ‘River’, which was released in 1971. The song featured on the singer-songwriter’s seminal album ‘Blue’ and over the years has become a melancholy Christmas staple. For its first-ever video, ‘River’ has been...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy