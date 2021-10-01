HeadStuff Picks | The Best Movies Of 2021: #10-1

Digging into the best action movies of any given year is an exercise in genre definition. Most pure-grade action movies that aren’t entries in one of a handful of franchises go straight to streaming or DVD. This is the realm of Adkins, Jaa, Uwais and Michael Jai White. It’s also where you’re likely to find some of the best and brashest fight choreography. Naturally, we dug into this year’s DTV offerings, but then there are the blockbusters. The “/action” movies where sci-fi, Westerns and comedies throw in fights or races or chases to keep our blood pumping. We’ve got those too. Then there are the outliers, the non-qualifiers with a great setpiece here or there. The best one of this year, the Korean Escape from Mogadishu, embeds a spectacular car chase—better than anything in F9—in its sleepy political drama. The resulting batch of actioners might feel the most eccentric of any of our genre lists this year, but they all share one thing in common: Your adrenaline will flow, your eyes will stay peeled and your knuckles might whiten as you watch.

