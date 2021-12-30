Environmental Teacher of the Year awards

DeQuincy Elementary School’s Camri Clark has been named DES 2021-22 Student of the Year. Clark has been at DES for the past three years. She is an exceptional student, she excels in everything she is involved in, and pursues other interests for the benefit of her academic future. She is hardworking and achieves the goals she sets for herself. She also participates in discussions, offers unique and thought-provoking ideas, and is an empathetic and wonderful listener. She is a well-rounded student who works cooperatively with all her school peers and respects all the faculty and staff.

