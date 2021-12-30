Environmental Teacher of the Year awards

SITE TEACHERS OF THE YEAR: Union Public Schools has announced its 2021-2022 School Site Teachers of the Year. The District Teacher of the Year will be announced during a special ceremony on Feb. 9, 2022. Being named Teacher of the Year is one of the highest honors a teacher can receive at Union. The 2021-2022 Union Public Schools Site Teachers are: (pictured left to right) Kari Eddy, Cedar Ridge; Julie Godfrey, Moore; Karen Sullivan, Darnaby; Amber Sutphin, Jarman; Rachel Shelby, Boevers; Sidney Webb, Rosa Parks; Aimee Mares, Freshman Academy; John Maloy, Alternative; Alicia Abbott, High School; Sandra Bybee, High School; Belynnda Guidry, McAuliffe; Libby Bell, Roy Clark; Nicholas Griffith, 7th Grade Center; Rexanne McCrary, High School; Kelsey McAfee, 8th Grade Center; Madalyn Evans, Ellen Ochoa; Alexandra Loomis, Jefferson; Lauren Moreton, Andersen; Jamie Boyd, 6th Grade Center; Kellye Brown, Peters; Jillian King, Early Childhood Center; and Mezyuneh Scott, Grove.
