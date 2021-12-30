ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan’s New Year’s Eve Is Always Quite Special

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan recalls New Year’s Eve one year as a turning point in his life when things really started heating up between him and his then-girlfriend Caroline, who is now his wife of 15 years. Luke shared, “My best New Year’s Eve is definitely when my wife and...

Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Are ‘Drankin the Good Stuff’ for Her New Year’s Eve Birthday

If there is one family that is going to have a good New Year’s Eve, it’s Luke Bryan and his crew. It also happens to be his wife Caroline’s birthday. A lot of folks talk about Leap Day birthdays, someone you know might have a Fourth of July, Halloween, or Christmas birthday. However, if I had to pick a holiday to have a birthday on, it would probably be New Year’s Eve. The entire world is in full-on party mode. And, it looks like the Bryan family is too.
WNCY

Luke Bryan shakes up a port-a-potty and more in “razzle dazzle”-filled Pranksmas compilation

Luke Bryan’s household is at it again, with their annual tradition of the 12 Days of Pranksmas ramping up like never before. The holiday tradition finds Luke, his wife Caroline, his mom LeClaire and the rest of the family taking turns pulling pranks on each other during the holiday season. No one — not even the kids — is safe during Pranksmas, as evidenced by a hilarious new compilation video the singer’s wife shared on Wednesday.
Dierks Bentley Opts For Less Booze On New Year’s Eve

Dierks Bentley has spent many a New Year’s Eve on stage, and as he shares, it’s not his favorite night to do a lot of drinking. Dierks says, “New Year’s is rough. New Year’s hurts no matter what’s going on. I’ve played a lot of New Year’s shows, you know, but I’ve honestly found that it’s not my favorite night to throw down. Look, for a living, that’s what I do. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, I host a big party; not only on stage, but I’ve got friends backstage. It starts before the concert sometimes, [and] it goes long after the concert, so a lot of times on New Year’s, I’m looking for a really mellow hang – a good party, good friends, pretty chill.”
Footwear News

Saweetie Slayed For Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC Special

Saweetie was looking real “Icy” during her performance for the NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party where she played a number of her top-charting hits, including  “Tap In” and “Faking Love” which she performed alongside singer Anitta. Well, we’re definitely tap, tap, tapping in to these fabulous looks Saweetie served on stage. Saweetie is looking sweet in this silver and pink ensemble; consisting of a long sheer skirt with a high slit, a holographic sparkling bustier, multiple “icy” jewelry pieces which perfectly coordinate with her microphone and a stylish close-cut haircut. The star of this outfit; aside from Saweetie herself,...
antiMUSIC

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Pulls Out Of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve TV Special

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared via social media that he has decided to cancel his appearance on Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve television special. The New Year's Eve special will be broadcast from Miami on NBC and is being hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson, but will no longer include Armstong after he was recently exposed to COVID-19.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
