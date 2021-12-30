Luke Bryan’s New Year’s Eve Is Always Quite Special

Dierks Bentley has spent many a New Year’s Eve on stage, and as he shares, it’s not his favorite night to do a lot of drinking. Dierks says, “New Year’s is rough. New Year’s hurts no matter what’s going on. I’ve played a lot of New Year’s shows, you know, but I’ve honestly found that it’s not my favorite night to throw down. Look, for a living, that’s what I do. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, I host a big party; not only on stage, but I’ve got friends backstage. It starts before the concert sometimes, [and] it goes long after the concert, so a lot of times on New Year’s, I’m looking for a really mellow hang – a good party, good friends, pretty chill.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO