Welcome to next year: 'tis here. And we got that which for we anticipated across Gold's final five trading days of 2021: an "Annual Finale Rally," successfully so for the 18th time in the past 21 years. But 'twas hardly the best week about which to crow. In settling Friday at 1831, Gold's five-day gain was +20 points, or more meaningfully just +1.1%, ranking it 11th amongst the 18 "Finale Rallies" years this 21st century-to-date. (Recall from last week's piece that '04, '11 and '15 were instead finales down into valleys).

METAL MINING ・ 2 DAYS AGO