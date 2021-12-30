10 Must-try Popular Dishes from Turks and Caicos

Matthew Garcia thought the summer of 2021 was going to be “his summer.” Instead, the chef who spent time at Barbaro and The Cookhouse broke his leg in six places and ended up spending his days on the couch, binging TV and movies like My Cousin Vinny. When he finally was steady enough on his feet to go out, his first trip included a lackluster meal at a local Italian restaurant that will remain nameless. Garcia says he’s no Italian food guru, but he thought if he could come up with a concept that embodied the sass and character of Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny that he might just be able to help fill what he saw as an Italian sandwich void. “It’s something this part of San Antonio lacks—a solid sandwich game,” he says. He and business partner Harrison Civick debuted their Italian sandwich pop-up, GiGi’s Deli, during a Sopranos-themed event at Little Death last fall and a few months later turned it into a weekend residency that customers can find each Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the wine bar owned by Chad Carey. On the menu, find classics like chicken or eggplant Parmesan plus breakfast-style sandwiches that Garcia says are the New Jersey bodega spin on a San Antonio breakfast taco.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO