On Tuesday December 21, 2021, at around 11:45pm officers responded to 1575 Elleby Rd SE on a report of a person shot. Two male victims, one 19 and one 15, were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been involved in a dispute with a group of males at another location. The victims returned to the Elleby Rd location and several hours later unknown suspect(s) fired shots at the house hitting the two victims. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is continuing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO