On Tuesday January 4, 2022, at around 4:55am officers responded to 1896 Piedmont Rd NE on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, a 28-year-old male, with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation found that the victim had been at the traffic light at Piedmont Rd and Piedmont Circle when another driver became angry at the victim’s driving. The suspect drove alongside and shot the victim. The suspect fled and the victim called police. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

