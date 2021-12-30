ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Out of Premier League Title Race After Draw vs Brighton

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled his side out of the Premier League title race following a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Elsewhere, Manchester City beat Brentford to go eight points clear at the top of the table.

Speaking to the press via football.london, a furious Tuchel admitted that Chelsea are no longer in a title race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOQvx_0dYvfidm00
IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked if Chelsea are out of the title race, Tuchel confessed: "How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

Chelsea suffered two injury setbacks against Aston Villa on Boxing Day with Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante being withdrawn with injuries before facing Brighton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIPbG_0dYvfidm00
IMAGO / PA Images

There were a further two setbacks against the Seagulls as Reece James was substituted with a hamstring injury before Andreas Christensen was also withdrawn through injury.

Along with this, Timo Werner has still not returned to Chelsea training due to testing positive for Covid-19, meaning that the Blues still have several players unavailable.

Tuchel's side face Liverpool in the New Year as they attempt to hunt Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but could be without James for the clash.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

