Watch: Reece James Leaves Stamford Bridge on Crutches After Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Brighton

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea full-back Reece James left Stamford Bridge on crutches following his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The player fell to the floor in the 27th minute in some discomfort and had to be replaced instantly by Marcos Alonso.

James went down injured minutes after Andreas Christensen had done the same, however the Danish defender saw out the rest of the first half before being replaced by Trevoh Chalobah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkLQJ_0dYvfG7Y00
IMAGO / PA Images

In a video posted by Joao Castelo-Branco, Reece James was seen limping away from his side's stadium while on crutches, worrying most Blues fans.

Chelsea fans have plenty to worry about as it is, after the club havong suffered several injuries in recent weeks as well as plenty of positive Covid-19 cases, keeping many first team players out of the squad.

The west London side began the season in spectacular form, with many people talking about how effective both full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James were down the wide areas of the pitch.

However, Chilwell picked up an ACL injury in his side's 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus and it looks like he may now be out for the rest of the season.

In his stead, the Blues are reported to be looking to strike a deal with Everton for left-back Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour at the Merseyside club.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Reece James' injury was just a hamstring injury in his post-match press conference, which Chelsea fans will hope means he will be back in action soon.

Absolute Chelsea

