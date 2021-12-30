ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jorginho Discusses Pressures of Being Chelsea's Penalty Taker

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed what it is like to be his side's go to penalty taker, revealing he doesn't feel as nervous as everyone else.

The Italy international was the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League last season with seven goals, making many Chelsea fans eager for their side to sign a striker.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £97.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFNRu_0dYvf2qd00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app, Jorginho revealed how he feels when taking penalties for his club, having scored nine penalty goals already this season, including six in the Premier League.

"People watching are probably more nervous than me when I take a penalty, especially my friends and family," he said.

After a successful season in terms of goals in his side's 2020/21 campaign, Jorginho already looks set to score more league goals this season.

However, the 30-year-old is insistent that he does not want to end up the top goalscorer of his club this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIuM1_0dYvf2qd00
IMAGO / PA Images

"It’s just happened like that! I hope our strikers can score, score, score and be the top scorers and not me, to be honest," he told the Chelsea 5th Stand app.

As it stands, Jorginho is his club's second highest scorer in the Premier League, behind Mason Mount on seven goals.

With striker Romelu Lukaku back from injury and Covid-19, the west London side will hope that he overtakes his Italian teammate very soon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Chelsea 5th Stand#Italian
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea host Liverpool today in a crunch meeting at the top of the Premier League but the Blues have some injury concerns coming into the contest. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to continue their strong away form when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.The Seagulls have lost only one of their nine away matches so far this season, and have earned impressive draws after going behind at both Anfield and Stamford Bridge.While Graham Potter’s men have occupied a top-half place since the start of the season, Everton have tumbled down the table after a decent opening few fixtures, with Rafael Benítez fighting to keep his side in the Premier League and for his own job.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
AFP

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool, Benitez under fire as Everton crash

Chelsea staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool despite the absence of the exiled Romelu Lukaku, while Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton as pressure mounted on Rafael Benitez on Sunday. Brentford came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Mads Roerslev's close-range finish in the 83rd minute. smg/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
692
Followers
5K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy