Downing Street has said that removing VAT from domestic fuel bills would not necessarily cut costs for households who are facing major hikes in their energy bills from April.The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said that the Government will consider any proposals, but warned that the reasons for the rise in energy prices is global.The promise to cut VAT from domestic fuel bills had been made during the 2016 Brexit campaign by Vote Leave, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a member of.VAT on energy bills is already only set at 5% – much lower than the tax on most other...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO