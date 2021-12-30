After Big Alamo Bowl, Caleb Williams Offers Few Clues About His Future at Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma fans finally — finally — got to hear from Caleb Williams on Wednesday night.

But even now, the most compelling message remains mixed.

Williams had a huge game in the Sooners’ 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, then made his first public appearance since enrolling at OU. In fact, he hadn’t spoken publicly to the media since 2020.

But is he definitely coming back to OU? Is he definitely not? Is he still thinking about it?

“I have the chance to be here,” Williams said after completing 21-of-27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He said it was a priority to send the seniors and all the outgoing players off on the right note.

Caleb Williams Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

“I'm about to go on vacation with my family,” he offered. “I haven’t been on vacation a really long time, and after all of this, ups and downs, I want to go on vacation, spend some time with my family, focus on that. And that's it.”

Immediately after the game, new coach Brent Venables was invited to the celebration stage by outgoing interim coach Bob Stoops, and Venables answered a question by mentioning “Caleb Williams leading us, leading our offense.”

Williams said he and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby “talk every day” and said Oklahoma clearly “chose the right guy” in Venables.

“We’ll see how Oklahoma does and how I decide,” he said.

Caleb Williams Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Williams did explain his thinking when he arrived on campus behind incumbent starter Spencer Rattler, who started 2021 as the Heisman frontrunner and ended it on the OU bench before transferring to South Carolina.

Williams said riding the bench behind Rattler the first half of the season “was really tough” but he talked every day with family and mentors who encouraged him.

“I mean it was, it was tough sitting there watching sometimes,” Williams said. “I tried to do my best and I hope that I did well. I think I did well. And when I finally started — you can go ask Justin Broiles; in the summer I told him if and when I get the chance, I will not give it back.

"And I always like, looked at the Tom Brady thing with Drew Bledsoe. I just kept referring back to that.”

When the press conference ended, Stoops and the players were asked to post atop the dais for a team photo.

While the shutters were clicking, Williams offered one more hint about his future — possibly.

“OU fans, I freaking love you,” he said in a low voice but still audible on the microphones. “Can’t use the other language, but I freaking love you, OU fans — OU family.”