ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

After Big Alamo Bowl, Caleb Williams Offers Few Clues About His Future at Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma fans finally — finally — got to hear from Caleb Williams on Wednesday night.

But even now, the most compelling message remains mixed.

Williams had a huge game in the Sooners’ 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, then made his first public appearance since enrolling at OU. In fact, he hadn’t spoken publicly to the media since 2020.

But is he definitely coming back to OU? Is he definitely not? Is he still thinking about it?

“I have the chance to be here,” Williams said after completing 21-of-27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He said it was a priority to send the seniors and all the outgoing players off on the right note.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StmZI_0dYvVoeC00
Caleb Williams Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

“I'm about to go on vacation with my family,” he offered. “I haven’t been on vacation a really long time, and after all of this, ups and downs, I want to go on vacation, spend some time with my family, focus on that. And that's it.”

Immediately after the game, new coach Brent Venables was invited to the celebration stage by outgoing interim coach Bob Stoops, and Venables answered a question by mentioning “Caleb Williams leading us, leading our offense.”

Williams said he and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby “talk every day” and said Oklahoma clearly “chose the right guy” in Venables.

“We’ll see how Oklahoma does and how I decide,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kCqh_0dYvVoeC00
Caleb Williams  Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Williams did explain his thinking when he arrived on campus behind incumbent starter Spencer Rattler, who started 2021 as the Heisman frontrunner and ended it on the OU bench before transferring to South Carolina.

Williams said riding the bench behind Rattler the first half of the season “was really tough” but he talked every day with family and mentors who encouraged him.

“I mean it was, it was tough sitting there watching sometimes,” Williams said. “I tried to do my best and I hope that I did well. I think I did well. And when I finally started — you can go ask Justin Broiles; in the summer I told him if and when I get the chance, I will not give it back.

"And I always like, looked at the Tom Brady thing with Drew Bledsoe. I just kept referring back to that.”

When the press conference ended, Stoops and the players were asked to post atop the dais for a team photo.

While the shutters were clicking, Williams offered one more hint about his future — possibly.

“OU fans, I freaking love you,” he said in a low voice but still audible on the microphones. “Can’t use the other language, but I freaking love you, OU fans — OU family.”

Comments / 2

Related
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma Players Welcome the New Sooner Quarterback

For the second time since Bedlam, former Oklahoma players are rallying around the program. When Lincoln Riley left for USC, former Sooners came out of the woodworks to show their support for their alma mater on social media. On Monday night, after Caleb Williams announced his decision to enter the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former OL Phil Loadholt to Support Staff

Brent Venables continues to make splash additions to his inaugural staff in Norman. According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Sooners are bringing in former Oklahoma and NFL offensive lineman Phil Loadholt on the offensive support staff. Loadholt was a powerful piece of an OU offensive line...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams To Enter Transfer Portal

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams will enter the transfer portal. It has been widely assumed that Williams would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal soon after the conclusion of the Sooners’ 2021 season. Williams made that a reality today. "I think we all come to college to find our own...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Baylor Postgame

Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 84-74 loss to the No. 1 Baylor Bears on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Waco, TX. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods is headed to the next level. Woods, a transfer from Arkansas who still had another year of college eligibility, announced Tuesday he will declare for the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound senior from Magnolia, TX, was third on the team with 381 receiving yards in...
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma Showed Fight in Road Loss to No. 1 Baylor

Porter Moser’s Sooners are ahead of schedule. Oklahoma ultimately fell on Tuesday night to the No. 1-ranked Baylor Bears 84-74, but the transfer-laden OU roster proved they belonged on the floor with the nation’s best inside the Ferrell Center. Baylor continued their perfect start to the season, moving...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma DB Bookie Radley-Hiles Declares for NFL Draft

Many Oklahoma players have declared for the NFL Draft in recent weeks, and now a former Sooner has joined the fold. Former OU defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles announced on Tuesday that he would be foregoing his final season at Washington and heading to the professional level next year. After being...
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma AD Joe Castilgione and HC Brent Venables Release Joint Statement on Caleb Williams

What Oklahoma fans feared became a reality on Monday as star quarterback Caleb Williams announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Although he did not rule out returning to the Sooners, entering the portal allows Williams the ability to speak to other teams which certainly means he’s at the very least heavily entertaining a move to another program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamo Bowl#American Football#Ou#Heisman#Rattler
AllSooners

Oklahoma Lands Talented 2022 Running Back Commit

DeMarco Murray struck gold again on the recruiting trail. Jovantae Barnes, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon. Making his call at the Under Armor All-American Game, Barnes picked OU over Florida State and USC. Rated...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma to Add Clemson's Todd Bates to Defensive Staff

Brent Venables has landed his defensive line coach — and then some. According to a report from Rivals network website TigerIllustrated.com, Venables will add Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates to his Oklahoma staff. Bates, 38, who’s also served as Clemson’s recruiting coordinator, joined Dabo Swinney’s staff at the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: 2021 Oklahoma Sooners Season Highlights

Watch SI Sooners' highlights of the 2021 Oklahoma Sooners football season from beginning to end. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Monday, Jan. 3 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night in Waco, TX. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Takes Down Texas Tech in Lubbock

Oklahoma rode red-hot 3-point shooting and another big game from Madi Williams Sunday as the Sooners came home with a 97-91 Big 12 Conference road victory at Texas Tech. OU, just outside the poll at No. 26 last week, improved to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play and should expect a nice boost from another impressive victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy