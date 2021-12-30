ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame

By Josh Callaway
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJAWh_0dYvVT3p00

Watch Oklahoma's full Alamo Bowl postgame press conference featuring head coach Bob Stoops, quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver Drake Stoops and safety Pat Fields.

