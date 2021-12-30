ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bytemarks Cafe: 2022 Outlook

By Burt Lum
hawaiipublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we'll turn our sights onto 2022 to see...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi's visitor industry still facing challenges

Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry, by every nearly every measure, remains hobbled after two years of COVID. Reports on vacation rentals, hotel occupancy and visitor spending for November have all come out recently and statewide, occupancy and revenues are still well below 2019’s record highs. Among vacation rentals —...
TRAVEL
kitco.com

Gold & Silver Outlook in 2022

This year has been rough for precious metals investors. The metals failed to react to normally bullish news, and the correction that began in August 2020 intensified at the end of the second quarter. Until days ago, Silver was down over 20% on the year and Gold nearly 10%. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.25; (P) 144.32; (R1) 145.15; …. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is mildly on the upside for 148.42 resistance. Pull back from there could have completed at 142.16 already. Break of 148.42 will resume the larger rise from 122.36. Still, such rally is seen as a corrective move. Hence, we’d expect strong resistance from 150.43 long term fibonacci level to limit upside. Break of 142.16 should confirm short term topping and bring decline to 55 day EMA (now at 140.33) and below.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For CarMax

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CarMax will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.44. CarMax bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fortune

The Great Deceleration? The biggest jump in home prices is behind us—why housing appreciation will slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Pottery Barn Details Sustainability Goals and Growth

Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity. “One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Italian services activity growth cools in Dec -PMI

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s services sector continued to grow in December, but less quickly than in November, reflecting slightly slower gains in total new work, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Business Activity Index for services stood at 53.0 in December, down from 55.9 in November but comfortably...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK Consumers Upped Borrowing in November by Most in 16 Months

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers increased their borrowing in November by the most since July 2020, according to Bank of England data which added to signs of an early Christmas spending spree by shoppers before the Omicron coronavirus variant hit the country. Consumer credit rose by a net 1.233 billion...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 0.1% to $97.21 in after-hours trading. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Key Index Shows 19.1% Home Price Gains in October

High home prices are great for sellers but continue to pose a challenge to buyers. Home prices were up 19.1% in October compared to the previous year. At the same time, home price growth slowed down compared to September. There's a reason prospective buyers struggled to purchase homes in 2021....
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Japan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s domestic new car sales fell 11.4% in December from a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday, a sign that supply bottlenecks continued to delay deliveries and weigh on the country’s fragile consumption. But the pace of decline slowed from 31.3% in October and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

StanChart splits Hong Kong workforce on concerns about new COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) has started operating in split teams in Hong Kong, a bank spokesperson said on Wednesday, as the Asian financial hub announced tough new restrictions after an increase in new COVID-19 cases. Critical teams of the London-headquartered bank, which has about...
WORLD
realtrends.com

The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami

This article is part of our HousingWire 2022 forecast series. After the series wraps early next year, join us on February 8 for the HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event. Bringing together some of the top economists and researchers in housing, the event will provide an in-depth look at the predictions for next year, along with a roundtable discussion on how these insights apply to your business. The event is exclusively for HW+ members, and you can go here to register.
REAL ESTATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

There were dramatic differences for local stocks in 2021

2021 was a difficult year for many, but it’s been a year of gains for most U.S. stock indices. The Dow Jones Industrials and the NASDAQ are up more than 20% on the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up even more — close to 30%. As for widely-held local stocks, results were mixed.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China's Dec Factory Activity Returns to Growth, Beats Forecasts Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy