Bytemarks Cafe: 2022 Outlook

Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity. “One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...

