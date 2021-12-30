With Its Single 'Eye,' NASA's DART Returns First Images From Space

The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its five-layer sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, US space agency NASA said. "All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's control center in Baltimore, where team members cheered, a live feed showed. The tennis court size, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade so that it is able to detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe. Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 HOURS AGO