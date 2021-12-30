ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Its Single 'Eye,' NASA's DART Returns First Images From Space

For a numerical reference, I'm calculating Dimorphos' orbital velocity to be 0.17 m/s, and with a mass of 5e9 kg, that's a momentum of 8.7e8 kg-m/s. Dart's velocity on impact will be 6600 m/s, with...

natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
BGR.com

This is the first photo from the spacecraft NASA will ram into an asteroid

NASA has shared the first photos taken by the DART’s built-in camera system. Launched in November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART for short — is an asteroid-defense system. While the spacecraft’s primary mission is to slam into an asteroid later this year, NASA also equipped it with a camera called the DRACO. DART will take photographs along its journey using the DRACO camera, and the first is a stark reminder of just how big space is.
AFP

Webb telescope fully deploys sunshield in mission milestone: NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its five-layer sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, US space agency NASA said. "All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's control center in Baltimore, where team members cheered, a live feed showed. The tennis court size, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade so that it is able to detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe. Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days.
Interesting Engineering

Can We Terraform Mars? NASA's Retiring Top Scientist Says 'Yes'

Mars' thin atmosphere, which is 95 percent carbon dioxide, is harsh and chilly. From dust storms to cosmic radiation, the planet is hostile to life as we know it with temperatures averaging approximately 81°F below zero (62.78°C below zero). Even yet, it shares many characteristics with Earth, as we know it was once a blue planet with a thicker atmosphere and oceans on its surface billions of years ago.
slashdot.org

China's Mars orbiter snaps sci-fi-esque selfie

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft at Mars pulled a big New Year's surprise with stunning new images captured by a small camera that flew free of the orbiter to snap epic selfies above the Red Planet. The new images published by the China National Space Administration show Tianwen-1 above Mars' north pole,...
Space.com

Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
The Independent

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched space telescope

NASA aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope Tuesday: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Ground controllers cheered and bumped fists once the fifth and final layer of the sunshield was tightly secured. It took just 1 1/2 days to tighten the ultra-thin layers using motor-driven cables, half the expected time.The 7-ton James Webb Space Telescope is so big that the sunshield and the primary gold-plated mirror had to be folded for launch. The sunshield is especially unwieldly — it spans 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by...
federalnewsnetwork.com

Could NASA be going in a different direction with its space initiatives?

Could NASA be doing more to protect us from asteroids? Should it bring the Space Shuttle back? Questions like these are being asked by the folks at the Concerned American Aerospace Engineers. While certainly budget concerns and changing political dynamics do play a role in these policy measures, there are some who think NASA needs a plan B. To find out what that could look like, I spoke to Don Nelson, who himself is a retired NASA engineer and currently the coordinator for the Concerned American Aerospace Engineers.
whatsupnw.com

5 NASA Missions to Follow in 2022

It’s a new year and I’m super excited for all that NASA has in store as humans continue to explore the cosmos as well as find ways to continue helping our own planet! Here are 5 reasons why you should keep your eyes on the skies this year!
The Independent

NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA’s huge, new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana Its sunshield and primary mirror had to be folded to fit into the European Ariane rocket.The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb's infrared-sensing...
editorials24.com

‘Six samples of Martian rock collected, 100,000 images taken and 1.8 miles covered’: NASA shares video of everything its Perseverance rover has accomplished during its first year on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the surface of Mars in February 2021. Since arriving it has monitored the Ingenuity helicopter’s 18 flights on Mars. It has also travelled 1.8 miles through the Jezero Crater in the past 10 months. NASA shared a video showing some of the highlights...
CNET

James Webb Space Telescope's smooth launch extended its life expectancy, NASA says

The James Webb Space Telescope should be able to remain in orbit for more than 10 years, thanks to a fuel-efficient launch on Christmas Day, according to NASA. The telescope was carried aboard the Arianespace Ariane 5. Despite two brief midcourse corrections, its launch used less propellant than initially expected. That will allow the $10 billion observatory "science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime," the US space agency said in a release on Wednesday.
