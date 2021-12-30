ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares firm as Omicron worries ebb

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022 as the Omicron variant is seen milder, although surging number of cases kept...

Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
Reuters

Italian services activity growth cools in Dec -PMI

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s services sector continued to grow in December, but less quickly than in November, reflecting slightly slower gains in total new work, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Business Activity Index for services stood at 53.0 in December, down from 55.9 in November but comfortably...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Global shares rise as investors shrug off Omicron worries

WASHINGTON/MILAN (Reuters) -Global equity markets climbed on Tuesday, boosted by another record-setting open on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Asset classes from oil to equities are near or above recent highs, having clawed back losses from late November, when the Omicron...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Shares edge up, dollar set for worst week since Sept as Omicron fears ebb

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Most Asian share markets edged higher on Friday and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot, on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. The greenback was headed for its worst week since September while other risk-friendly assets from bitcoin...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Factbox-U.S. financial firms tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron spreads

(Reuters) – U.S. financial firms have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Most major U.S. banks have had staff working in offices since the...
FARGO, ND
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Yen wallows as Omicron fears subside and rate hikes loom

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The yen was pinned near a five-year low on the dollar on Wednesday and nursing losses on other crosses as traders wagered the Bank of Japan would lag a looming wave of global policy tightening as inflation gallops ahead around the world. The yen tumbled through...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Japan’s consumer confidence slightly worsens in Dec – govt

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started rising towards the end of the month. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.1...
ECONOMY
Reuters

StanChart splits Hong Kong workforce on concerns about new COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) has started operating in split teams in Hong Kong, a bank spokesperson said on Wednesday, as the Asian financial hub announced tough new restrictions after an increase in new COVID-19 cases. Critical teams of the London-headquartered bank, which has about...
WORLD
Axios

Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19. What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Czechs want tweaks to nuclear and gas conditions in EU green plan

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic will seek allies to change conditions for the inclusion of gas and nuclear power projects in the European Union’s hotly-debated green investment plan. In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission included gas and nuclear investments in new guidelines to finance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Spain reports record 14-day COVID-19 infection rate

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Health Ministry reported a record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Tuesday, as the figure climbed to 2,433.9 per 100,000 people, from 2,295.8 registered the previous day. Intensive care occupancy reached 21.3% on Tuesday, a slight increase from 21.2% on Monday but...
WORLD

