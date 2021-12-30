ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton willing to sell Digne to Chelsea

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton are willing to do business with Chelsea over Lucas Digne. Chelsea are in desperate need of cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, who reports suggest will be out for the remainder of the season after...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Everton vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to continue their strong away form when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.The Seagulls have lost only one of their nine away matches so far this season, and have earned impressive draws after going behind at both Anfield and Stamford Bridge.While Graham Potter’s men have occupied a top-half place since the start of the season, Everton have tumbled down the table after a decent opening few fixtures, with Rafael Benítez fighting to keep his side in the Premier League and for his own job.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Digne not focused

Everton boss Rafa Benitez refused to consider Lucas Digne for selection ahead of defeat to Brighton. The Frenchman remained on the bench for the 3-2 loss. To a specific question at the end of the match, Benitez replied: "Why did I leave him out? Because he is not focused on the team."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan keen to set up swap for Everton fullback Digne

Inter Milan are keen to set up a swap for Everton fullback Lucas Digne. Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter Milan are preparing an offer for Digne that will involve Matias Vecino going in the opposite direction. The Serie A giants do not have the resources to spend big in January,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Lucas Digne to join on loan in the next couple of weeks, with Thomas Tuchel unconvinced by current stars

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is targeting Lucas Digne to fill the hole that the Blues currently have at left wing-back. The first-choice option in that position, Ben Chilwell, is currently on the treatment table with an ACL injury, leaving Marcos Alonso as the only serious option to play in that position through heavy fixture congestion across four competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea 'Looking Into' Signing Lucas Digne in Loan Deal

Chelsea are 'looking into' the possibility of signing Everton's Lucas Digne on loan, according to reports. The Blues are keen to dip into the market in the January transfer window as they look to recruit cover for the absent Ben Chilwell. Thomas Tuchel's side have been struggling with their injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne

Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne (Sky Sports) Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to his wage demands, writes Marca. He's reportedly asking for £200,000 per week - a price the club won't pay given the success of current centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Burnley plotting raid for Everton defender Holgate

Burnley are contemplating a January transfer window move for Everton defender Mason Holgate. According to Football Insider, Sean Dyche's team want to add defensive reinforcements this month. Given the futures of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are uncertain, Burnley may look at 25-year-old Holgate as a great replacement for one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'step up their pursuit of Lucas Digne' with Blues looking to land Everton outcast on loan to provide cover at left wing-back following Ben Chilwell's ACL injury

Chelsea are reportedly accelerating their plans to sign Lucas Digne on loan following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The Blues are short on left wingback options with Marcos Alonso the only available player for Thomas Tuchel in that position after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton complete Nathan Patterson transfer from Rangers

Everton have completed the signing of Scotland international right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half year deal. The 20-year-old has signed a contract until June 2027 and Everton have paid a reported fee of £11 million for the defender, a record for Rangers. Patterson has made six international appearances for Scotland but saw game time limited at club level this season as he was behind Rangers captain James Tavernier in the pecking order at Ibrox. The Rangers academy product made his debut under Steven Gerrard and impressed with his performances in the Europa League while Tavernier was injured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafael Benitez hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can help spark Everton revival

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is pinning his hopes on a fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new January signings turning things around at Goodison Park.The England international made his long-awaited comeback after more than four months out with a thigh injury in the 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton prior to which new £17million left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was introduced to fans.Everton are also understood to be closing in on the £10million signing of Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson as Benitez looks to revamp a defence which has conceded the first goal in 14 of 18 Premier League matches this season.The match against Brighton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta hails front office for Torres signing

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has congratulated the front office for their signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Torres was presented to local fans and media this morning at the Nou Camp. Laporta said, "Today is a great day. Ferran Torres really wanted to come and I want to thank...
SOCCER
The Independent

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham PotterSanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool defender van Dijk: Man City have Prem title in their hands

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted the Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose. The Reds drew 2-2 with fellow title challengers Chelsea on Sunday, meaning City now hold a 10-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side. Van Dijk still believes the gap can be closed, but the Dutchman...
PREMIER LEAGUE

