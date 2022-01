More than 300m items of PPE in the government's national stockpile cannot be used by frontline health workers because they have passed their expiry date, The Independent can reveal.There have been calls for an inquiry into the waste as figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) show that masks, gloves, aprons and other items worth £303m have expired.Some of the supplies went out of date in March 2020, while “a very small quantity” had already expired years before the beginning of the pandemic, according to data obtained by a Freedom of Information request.Britain has an excess supply...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO