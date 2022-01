CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Firefighters say five apartments were damaged in a fire at a Carmichael complex early Tuesday afternoon. The scene was at a two-story apartment building along the 5800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Annalise Carter says she was in the shower when a fire broke out inside her apartment. “There was flames coming out of my ceiling,” she said. As thick smoke filled her unit, she had just enough time to throw on some clothes and grab what’s most precious to her — her dog, Prince. “We got out, I didn’t know what was going to happen after that point. It was terrible,” Carter...

