Hotpicks 12.30.21

Well, Folks, we’ve come to the end of 2021 and the excitement is overwhelming as we draw down to our favorite day of the year – National Bacon Day! Imagine all the recipes Bubba would have mentioned to Forrest if he was a bacon farmer. I believe shrimp would have lived up to its name by comparison. But to not mention the day after – New Year’s Eve – would surely be a pointless omission. And because this week’s live music schedule is also pretty shrimpy, (although there IS live music on each of the next 7 days!), I’ll list all the local Lake and Mendocino Counties’ NYE celebrations (which include live music) as I have the last few weeks – at the end. So, here’s your live music guide for the week of 12/30 to 1/3…

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO