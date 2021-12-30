ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Hotpicks 12.30.21

montereycountyweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA virus can rob us of many pleasures of the season, but an evening stroll with family and friends to downtown Monterey to say goodbye to the old and tired 2021, and hello to brand-new 2022 is still on (see story, p. 36). For those vaccinated and unable to hold their...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Walt DeFaria says goodbye to all that

A giant of local theater celebrates his last week in Carmel. Walt DeFaria, 95, has been involved with the local theatre for over 25 years since he relocated here from Los Angeles. This Sacramento-born actor, director, producer and writer has been visiting Carmel since he was a high-schooler and cultivated a life-long dream to live in Carmel. After the dream came true, he became known as a director of "major family musicals," as he describes his specialty, in Forest Theatre in Carmel (titles like "Peter Pan," "Beauty and The Beast").
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide 12.30.21

Well, Folks, we’ve come to the end of 2021 and the excitement is overwhelming as we draw down to our favorite day of the year – National Bacon Day! Imagine all the recipes Bubba would have mentioned to Forrest if he was a bacon farmer. I believe shrimp would have lived up to its name by comparison. But to not mention the day after – New Year’s Eve – would surely be a pointless omission. And because this week’s live music schedule is also pretty shrimpy, (although there IS live music on each of the next 7 days!), I’ll list all the local Lake and Mendocino Counties’ NYE celebrations (which include live music) as I have the last few weeks – at the end. So, here’s your live music guide for the week of 12/30 to 1/3…
LAKE COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

‘Twas the night before Squidmas…

Squid here. It wouldn’t be accurate to say the holidays are Squid’s favorite time of year – Squid prefers the long days of summer – but Squid is a festive cephalopod, and a generous one, and loves giving gifts at this time of year. Squid might...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Moss Landing, CA
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Government
Monterey, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Entertainment
montereycountyweekly.com

A holiday cocktail at Hyatt Carmel Highlands makes the martini merry.

The peppermint espresso martini at Hyatt Carmel Highlands presents a serious problem. It’s simply too pretty to drink. You crave it, but if you give in to temptation and reach for the stem, you might disturb the crust of holiday color adorning the rim. The trio of coffee beans resting in a sea of foam might bobble and disappear from sight. The star anise adding flair to the glass could topple and splash.
montereycountyweekly.com

The Tide is High

It’s never really a bad day to take a walk along the side of the Pacific Ocean. But some days—like those characterized by big, wild storm waves, or, in this case, the arrival of the King Tides - are especially spectacular. King Tides (this is not a scientific term) are regular, seasonal higher-than-normal high tides (and corresponding lower-than-normal low tides) caused when there is an alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth. There are typically three King Tides in a year, taking place on the new moon or full moon in December, January or February. This year’s first King Tides took place Dec. 4 and 5 - they happen again Jan 1-3.
ENVIRONMENT
montereycountyweekly.com

Stokes Adobe finds its rhythm in simple elegance and a willingness to change things up.

Bryce Hansen changed his mind. That’s how he got the job as executive chef at the recently opened Stokes Adobe. As owner Sarah Orr tells the story, Hansen had presented a menu for his audition. That morning, however, he browsed a farmers market and came across some freshly cut, colorful squash blossoms. What he prepared for Orr later that day was not what she had been led to expect.
MONTEREY, CA
wrir.org

Procession (Untitled) / SOB 12.30.21

… so happy you could make it for another in a long line of SOB end of the year blow out, non-specials. No theme, no best ofs, no faves … just the SOB you don’t always want, but that you deserve. C’mon, let’s make radio and get a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#Art#Violins#Whale Watching#Ap#Firstnightmonterey Org#Nye#Orchestra#Russian#Mexican#Italian#Il Trovatore#Bohemian Rhapsody#First Night Monterey#Golden State Theatre
montereycountyweekly.com

Pairing Off: Hawaiian pizza versus sparkling wine.

Red state versus blue state? Child's play. Giants or Dodgers? Not even close. Simply put, there is nothing more divisive than pineapple on pizza. Polls repeatedly show a world split down the middle on the topic. And two peaceful nations almost came to blows over the matter. Well, sorta. In 2017, when the president of Iceland threatened—jokingly—to ban the fruit from ever touching pizza again, he incited a war of words with Canada, of all places, and was bombarded (by pizza deliveries).
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Covid is a feature of our new reality, and reality has arrived.

For so long, I felt like we were waiting for Covid-19 to end. I’m now learning that was a misplaced hope – the virus, which has proven to be wily and capable of variations that make it even more transmissible, is likely here to stay. Not for months or years, but for good.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The year in photos: A look back through 2021.

2021 is over, and 2022 has arrived. As we begin a new year, here is a look back at some of the top photos from some of the top stories of last year. Despite the hardships of Covid-19, there were many signs of a community thriving, and good news in public health as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out. Local businesses began to open up fully, and new business popped up.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Terry Siegrist, long-time recreation services director for Marina, dies at 65.

Terry Siegrist lived and breathed the spirit of community engagement. As the city of Marina's first (and only, so far) recreation and cultural services director, he oversaw efforts to improve recreational access and social opportunities for kids and teens, as well as for seniors, while also attending to Marina's neediest communities; he was key in coordinating meal and or food distributions for residents during the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.
MARINA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 12.30.21

This exhibit is almost over, but worth another look. The piece above, titled “Suspended,” is part of the Monterey High School Digital Arts exhibit “Beauty Through Our Eyes” that is still on display, until Friday, Jan. 7, at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). Jessica Zhou and 31 other young artists from MHS share their vision of beauty. “We have come to appreciate beauty more than ever as we’ve faced challenges of the past two years,” they wrote in a shared statement. “Making art helps us to express how we’re feeling, let go of things that bug us, and focus on the things we love.” The Monterey High School Digital Arts program seeks to provide world-class education to students grades 9-12 in the areas of photography, video production, digital music production, web design, digital illustration, animation and 3D modeling. [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Morsels 12.30.21

Bake For A Crowd…Are you dreaming of getting your cottage baking business off the ground in 2022? Popular Monterey coffee shop Captain + Stoker is calling for guest bakers to fill their pastry case from Jan. 9-25 (while Parker-Lusseau, where the shop generally gets its baked goods, is on a holiday break). It’s a great opportunity to get your creations in front of lots of hungry coffee lovers. Contact info@captainandstoker.com for more information on how to participate. 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Letters to the Editor 12.30.21

LAFCO’s decision to deny the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s request to activate its latent powers was unconscionable (“A rejection of next steps for a buyout of Cal Am is a failure of democracy,” Dec. 9-15). The buyout was found to be financially feasible. LAFCO’s own...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy