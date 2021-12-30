ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local sports roundup: C-FC boys hoops doubles opponent in home tournament

By Daily News Staff
Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

MSL (2-3) was led by a nine-point game from Shareef Manning. The Trojans (5-2) beat the Rockets (3-5) for R-P’s second win of its home holiday tournament. Rushford-Peterson led 40-27 at halftime and continued to lengthen the lead with a 33-18 score in the second half. Senior Malachi...

Boys roundup

JACKSONVILLE – Stories will be posting soon. Tristan Brown 7 4-4 19, Jeffrey Miles 9 0-1 19, Kohl Perry 4 6-9 15, Dawson Brooks 1 0-1 2, Buck McGregor 1 0-0 2, Zach Garner 0 2-4 2. Totals 22 12-19 59. PLEASANT VALLEY – Garrett Cranmer 5 4-5 15,...
Hillcrest Fined For Actions At Martin Lions’ Club Tourney

Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
Local sports roundup: Cotter girls win clash with P-E-M

Cotter’s girls basketball team handed Plainview-Elgin-Millville its second loss of the season, as the Ramblers won a 61-50 game at home. In the Three Rivers Conference cross-divisional matchup, Cotter (10-2) had a slight edge in the first half with a 28-26 lead at the break over the Bulldogs (8-2).
SPORTS
T-Wolf boys drop two in holiday tournament hoops action

ROSELAND – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves took the court twice last week for a pair of games at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament. In the tournament opener, the hosts led wire-to-wire in a 47-35 win. The T-Wolves then squared off against Red Cloud on Thursday, where a fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough to erase a seven-point deficit in a 44-40 loss.
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
SPORTS ROUNDUP: PYA boys basketball falls to Newark

The Mustangs were handed their first loss of the season by Newark, dropping to 5-1 this season. For Newark, Brayden Steve scored 28 points and Raeshawn Howard scored 16. Isaiah Camp assisted the Reds with 16 rebounds. For PY, Tanyon Dunning scored 13 points and Oliver Connelly scored 12. Newark was 2-3 with the win.
