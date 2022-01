It’s the end of December, and we all know what that means. Well, actually it means different things to different people. What the calendar says is that it’s nearly the end of 2021, and it’s time to turn the page on another year. We humans are the only creatures on earth who do this. Other life forms simply continue existing from day to day, week to week, season to season. But human beings seem to like tracking our existence, with decidedly mixed results.

