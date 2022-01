Tesla’s in-house strategy is paying off, Ford has the CEO of John Deere on its board of directors now, and BMW. All that and more in The Morning Shift for December 30, 2021. Everyone mocked Elon Musk and Tesla when they said they wanted to do everything in-house. Every other automaker was like “haha you fools just use suppliers it’s fine.” Tesla did use some suppliers, for batteries primarily, but otherwise strove to do things themselves, and actually made it work, somehow, despite lots of headwinds.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO