ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fit As A Fiddle: How the Violin Helped Shape Jazz, Part 2

By PETER RUBIE
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, maybe the following week my father [John Blake, Jr] called McCoy, and said it looks like I'll be available now to be in your band. Dad said McCoy’s exact words were, ‘You can stay in the band as long as you like.’. Part 1 | Part...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Greg Abate: Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron

Musicians will sometimes honor another musician who influenced their lives or work with a tribute or memorial recording after that influential musician has passed on. There's an abundance of first-rate music on the double-disc Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. But the best thing about it is that the leader, flutist and saxophonist Greg Abate, convinced Kenny Barron to fill its piano chair. "Kenny was kind enough to provide me with music for a range of his tunes, some more well-known than others," explains Abate, who first met the pianist in 1996. "The only difficult part was choosing which ones to record."
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

John Sharpe's Best Releases of 2021

Whether due to pent up creative energy or release schedules making up for lost time, more terrific music has come my way than for several years, in spite of the last twelve months. From the 200 or so discs that I heard in 2021, here are ten new issues (in the order I came across them), plus two unearthed gems, which gave me the most pleasure. It's particularly invidious to pick and choose between honest artistic endeavours, this year more than many others. Perhaps it's better to view these selections as a chance to pick up on something that you might otherwise have missed. As a fan I always look forward to the annual year end lists for precisely that reason. If you share my taste (that's the key bit), then something here might just be for you!
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ludovico Granvassu's 2021 Sonic Delights

Jazz is not a competitive sport and "Best Ofs" are misnomers. End of the year listicles have no bearing on the artistic standing of the albums they include, or on those they neglect, just like a five star review doesn't make the album it graces any better than it already is.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Charlie Ballantine: Reflections/Introspection: The Music Of Thelonious Monk

Reflections/Introspection... follows-up guitarist Charlie Ballentine's Life is Brief: The Music of Bob Dylan, the guitarist's tribute to another (and very different type of) iconoclastic modern composer and one of the best albums of 2018. He absolutely bounces through this double-LP (one trio, one quartet) on a merry joyride through the compositions of "the onliest Monk."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Carter
Person
Sara Caswell
Person
Mccoy Tyner
Person
Frank Zappa
syncopatedtimes.com

Elia Bastida: From Classical Violin Student to Jazz Virtuoso

The history of jazz has been populated by masters of the trumpet, saxophone, trombone, clarinet, piano, bass, drums, and other associated instruments. Yet only a handful of legendary musicians have captivated jazz audiences with their creative mastery of the violin. Stephane Grappelli, Joe Venuti, and Jon-Luc Ponty firmly established themselves as virtuosos in their day. Beyond these three, however, the names of other great jazz violinists—past or present—don’t come to mind quite so easily.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Lester Young & Ron Wilkins

Our 732nd hour of Neon Jazz arrives right before Christmas and is the penultimate for 2021. The most fitting musician for this episode is the mighty veteran trombonist Ron Wilkins. He survived a nasty bout with COVID and reigned on the top of the charts with a wonderful new album Trombcalist. He's the resounding testament to the strength of music in these modern 2021 times. We also hear new tunes from Helen Sung, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Lorraine Feather, Roland Tempelaar and the combo of Jane Ira Bloom and Allison Miller. There are some classics sprinkled throughout. Enjoy the jazz, my friends.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Chris Trinidad: Chris Trinidad's Changing Tides

Bassist and composer Chris Trinidad released the quartet album Chris Trinidad's Certain Times (Iridium Records, 2015) five years after relocating from Vancouver to the San Francisco Bay area. The compositions were constructed from an assortment of sketches, built on grooves and simple harmonies to give the soloists freedom. For Chris Trinidad Y Con Todo (Iridium Records, 2019) he commissioned pianist Christian Tumalan of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra to arrange Latin jazz versions of songs from his Common Themes album series. Here he chose several jazz orchestra arrangers to make big band versions of the Certain Times music. Like so many projects released in 2021 it was assembled from parts recorded in different locations (which is not audible in the final result).
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

December 1: Trill to Begin by Jacqueline Kerrod

"December 1: Trill to Begin" is the first track from 17 Days in December, by Jacqueline Kerrod (December 3, 2021, Orenda Records). The South African-born harpist's debut solo release features a set of harp improvisations culled from daily explorations. A fearless improviser and virtuosic harpist, Kerrod's credits include work with Anthony Braxton, serving as principal harpist with the New York City Opera, and performing with artists including Rufus Wainwright and Kanye West. Kerrod's month-long series of improvisations on acoustic and electric harp were undertaken in the basement of her home at the height of the Covid-19 quarantine. Each day she set a timer for 40 minutes, started recording, and let her ideas flow. There is no overdubbing or looping on the album, and no preparations on the harp. “In retrospect, these seventeen improvisations feel like a personal celebration,” Kerrod says. “At the time I felt like the top blew off and the music came tumbling out. I felt an incredible amount of joy, truth, warmth, clarity, and reverence for all the sounds – including those I was taught not to make! I want to continue reveling in that feeling, alone and with others, in whatever forms that may take.” “December 1: Trill to Begin” draws directly from one of Braxton’s twelve Language Musics. The trill was Kerrod’s solution to Braxton’s Long Sounds language, sustaining a drone despite the harp’s natural tendency for sonic decay. Harpist Jacqueline Kerrod is perfectly at home across multiple genres and performs throughout the United States and Europe. She has toured internationally with composer and multi-reedist Anthony Braxton, both in duo and as part of his ZIM music ensemble. She was a founding member and co-songwriter of the genre-bending duo Addi & Jacq, and toured her show “Harps Uncovered” featuring vocalist Hannah Sumner through 12 states of the US. Described as an “eclectic harpist” by Lucid Culture, her discography includes a duo with Braxton, three self-produced albums with Addi & Jacq, Greg Spears' Requiem, Robert Paterson’s Star Crossing and Book of Goddesses, and MAYA’s In The Spirit. Kerrod has performed with Kanye West, Antony & the Johnsons, Jane Birkin, Rufus Wainwright, Santigold, Jónsi & Alex, to name a few.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Jazz Music#Modern Jazz#Jazz Violin#Berklee#British
allaboutjazz.com

2021: The Year in Jazz

The jazz world continued grappling and adjusting in year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. International Jazz Day again went virtual for the most part. Singer Tony Bennett put the final stamp on his touring—and likely recording—career after his Alzheimer's disclosure. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield was headed to federal prison. The National Endowment for the Arts welcomed four new NEA Jazz Masters and said farewell to seven others who were among the many industry-associated musicians and figures passing away during the year.
ENTERTAINMENT
allaboutjazz.com

Ian Patterson's Best Albums Of 2021

The great musical feast continues unabated, despite everything the world can throw at it. It is the buffet with no horizon. You might get very big eyes surveying all the goodies before you, but you can only consume just so much. This list represents but a personal cross-section of some of those albums that stood out. Thank you all.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The BBB Featuring Bernie Dresel: The Pugilist

No, drummer Bernie Dresel hasn't taken a day gig at the Los Angeles-area Better Business Bureau; the BBB in front of his name stands for Bernie's Big Band or Bernin' Big Band or Bernie's Bernin' Band or something like that. It's really hard to say, as the band's full name isn't spelled out anywhere, even on Dresel's web site or Wikipedia. Be that as it may, the important point to keep in mind is that the BBB comes out swingin' on its third album, The Pugilist, and doesn't let up through the end of an earnest and aggressive session that sets ablaze four well-known standards and ten original compositions including one apiece by Miles Davis, Michael Jackson and Frank Zappa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allaboutjazz.com

Parallax by Adam Rudolph

Parallax is the first track from Resonant Bodies from world music pioneer Adam Rudolph and his groundbreaking Go: Organic Guitar Orchestra. The forward-looking project, out December 3, 2021 via Meta Records, features nine of New York City’s finest and most adventurous guitarists: Nels Cline, Liberty Ellman, David Gilmore, Miles Okazaki, Joel Harrison, and Kenny Wessel on electric guitars and effects; Marco Cappelli on acoustic guitar and effects; Jerome Harris on electric guitar and electric bass guitar; and Damon Banks on bass guitar.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

John Pietaro's Best In Jazz And New Music 2021

Artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should. This year in which we celebrated the return of live performance and simultaneously foresaw a rise in virus numbers and the resumption of show and venue closings, the pervasive issue remains on the anti-vax know-nothings affecting the lives of the careful, caring and compliant. Health regs and advisories as simple as getting a lifesaving vaccine are not too much to ask for, yet conservative talking heads retain their manipulative stronghold over the frightened Right, conveniently confounding vaccine mandates as anti-liberty. That's a rancid swill of "states' rights," xenophobia, guns-lobbies, white citizens' councils (spelled with three Ks), sexist old boys' clubs and corporate dollars. While the effects of this on the creative community shouldn't be first in the complaint line, the fact is, artists and arts institutions have been decimated and the prospect of yet another lockdown has already seen tours cancelled and records labels rethinking contracts. Still, artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Doug Hall's Best Recordings Of 2021

To echo the converging sentiments and "high-fives" for a slew of extraordinary releases under a continued full-frontal assault of Covid Revenge part 2, there is a lot to embrace. I found myself sweeping though streaming releases and recordings of a vast variety of jazz genre. Seeing new faces and old and making discoveries. Such a wide ranging source of jazz material for 2021 that one needs an extra ear. Contributions from legends like Chick Corea (posthumous) and Pharoah Sanders, to eclectic contemporary journeys by artists Sons of Kemet, Alfa Mist and then there's just the luscious blend of mesmerizing vocal ranges from stellar jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding and the dense ascending compositions of Vijay Iyer. And a folksy heartfelt acoustic blues, rooted in America's past by Eric Bibb. And, of course, all the exceptional accompanying musicians on all these releases and more. A feast for the listening table.
MUSIC
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Rachel Eckroth: The Garden

Pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth travels a twisty road on this CD, creating an ever-changing mix of jazz, prog rock, and fusion which utilizes off- center beats and swarming electronic effects. Eckroth's music is a little different on each track. Sometimes it builds up from layers of piano and synthesizers....
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Dave Wilson Quartet: Stretching Supreme

On Stretching Supreme, his seventh album as leader of his own ensembles, saxophonist Dave Wilson pays homage to a musical hero— the legendary John Coltrane—performing a trio of Coltrane's classic themes from his late-career "transitional" period, "A Love Supreme," "Dear Lord" and "Naima," recorded in October 2017 at Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia; "A Love Supreme" is divided into three parts, a lengthy "Introduction," "Acknowledgement" and "Resolution." They are complemented by Wilson's original composition, "On the Prairie," and the Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer standard, "Days of Wine and Roses," recorded at Chris' Café in March 2018.
MUSIC
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy