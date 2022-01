ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ida Stein waited to fly home to Kotzebue from Anchorage after she and her family cut short their vacation to Las Vegas. “We basically waited for two days to get on with Alaska Airlines,” Stein said. “When we finally did, we had to take whatever seats we can, whatever flight we can, an overnight layover in Seattle, split up our family, take two different flights. and we’re finally here in the great state of Alaska.”

2 DAYS AGO