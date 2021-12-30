ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Sharpe's Best Releases of 2021

By JOHN SHARPE
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Whether due to pent up creative energy or release schedules making up for lost time, more terrific music has come my way than for several years, in spite of the last twelve months. From the 200 or so discs that I heard in 2021, here are ten new issues (in the...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Ludovico Granvassu's 2021 Sonic Delights

Jazz is not a competitive sport and "Best Ofs" are misnomers. End of the year listicles have no bearing on the artistic standing of the albums they include, or on those they neglect, just like a five star review doesn't make the album it graces any better than it already is.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Monstercat Releases Their ‘Best of 2021’ Compilation

Monstercat looked to their community to vote on the 40 best tracks that graced the imprint over the course of 2021 for their latest compilation. Monstercat is celebrating a decade of riveting music and iconic releases as 2021 comes to a close. Since being founded, they have become one of the most influential record labels in the electronic music scene with a plethora of artists signed to the imprint, along with stage takeovers and standalone events as well. Beyond that, the Monstercat brand has spread to the realm of video games and more – and it’s clear they’re not planning to stop on their path of global domination anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
allaboutjazz.com

Chris Trinidad: Chris Trinidad's Changing Tides

Bassist and composer Chris Trinidad released the quartet album Chris Trinidad's Certain Times (Iridium Records, 2015) five years after relocating from Vancouver to the San Francisco Bay area. The compositions were constructed from an assortment of sketches, built on grooves and simple harmonies to give the soloists freedom. For Chris Trinidad Y Con Todo (Iridium Records, 2019) he commissioned pianist Christian Tumalan of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra to arrange Latin jazz versions of songs from his Common Themes album series. Here he chose several jazz orchestra arrangers to make big band versions of the Certain Times music. Like so many projects released in 2021 it was assembled from parts recorded in different locations (which is not audible in the final result).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shipp
Person
Julius Hemphill
Person
Rodrigo Amado
Person
Marty Ehrlich
Person
Ivo Perelman
Person
Jack Dejohnette
allaboutjazz.com

Rachel Eckroth: The Garden

Pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth travels a twisty road on this CD, creating an ever-changing mix of jazz, prog rock, and fusion which utilizes off- center beats and swarming electronic effects. Eckroth's music is a little different on each track. Sometimes it builds up from layers of piano and synthesizers....
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Charlie Ballantine: Reflections/Introspection: The Music Of Thelonious Monk

Reflections/Introspection... follows-up guitarist Charlie Ballentine's Life is Brief: The Music of Bob Dylan, the guitarist's tribute to another (and very different type of) iconoclastic modern composer and one of the best albums of 2018. He absolutely bounces through this double-LP (one trio, one quartet) on a merry joyride through the compositions of "the onliest Monk."
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

Not all voyages involve smooth sailing. Indeed, pianist Julie Sassoon's Voyages opens on a blustery note. It is a quartet outing—as opposed to Sassoon's 2021 solo set, When You Can't go Outside...Go Inside (Jazzwerkstatt), with the pianist joined by reedman Lothar Ohlmeier, bassist Meirad Kneer and drummer Rudi Fischerlehner. The opener, "Missed Calls," sounds like a prelude to battening down the hatches in its blustery beginning section, before Sassoon take an introverted solo during a lull in the squall.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

December 1: Trill to Begin by Jacqueline Kerrod

"December 1: Trill to Begin" is the first track from 17 Days in December, by Jacqueline Kerrod (December 3, 2021, Orenda Records). The South African-born harpist's debut solo release features a set of harp improvisations culled from daily explorations. A fearless improviser and virtuosic harpist, Kerrod's credits include work with Anthony Braxton, serving as principal harpist with the New York City Opera, and performing with artists including Rufus Wainwright and Kanye West. Kerrod's month-long series of improvisations on acoustic and electric harp were undertaken in the basement of her home at the height of the Covid-19 quarantine. Each day she set a timer for 40 minutes, started recording, and let her ideas flow. There is no overdubbing or looping on the album, and no preparations on the harp. “In retrospect, these seventeen improvisations feel like a personal celebration,” Kerrod says. “At the time I felt like the top blew off and the music came tumbling out. I felt an incredible amount of joy, truth, warmth, clarity, and reverence for all the sounds – including those I was taught not to make! I want to continue reveling in that feeling, alone and with others, in whatever forms that may take.” “December 1: Trill to Begin” draws directly from one of Braxton’s twelve Language Musics. The trill was Kerrod’s solution to Braxton’s Long Sounds language, sustaining a drone despite the harp’s natural tendency for sonic decay. Harpist Jacqueline Kerrod is perfectly at home across multiple genres and performs throughout the United States and Europe. She has toured internationally with composer and multi-reedist Anthony Braxton, both in duo and as part of his ZIM music ensemble. She was a founding member and co-songwriter of the genre-bending duo Addi & Jacq, and toured her show “Harps Uncovered” featuring vocalist Hannah Sumner through 12 states of the US. Described as an “eclectic harpist” by Lucid Culture, her discography includes a duo with Braxton, three self-produced albums with Addi & Jacq, Greg Spears' Requiem, Robert Paterson’s Star Crossing and Book of Goddesses, and MAYA’s In The Spirit. Kerrod has performed with Kanye West, Antony & the Johnsons, Jane Birkin, Rufus Wainwright, Santigold, Jónsi & Alex, to name a few.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Contemporary Music#Brazilian
allaboutjazz.com

Andy Wheelock: View from Here

When high-caliber musicians invest time and effort to produce music they believe in, one is loath to dismiss it as anything less than persuasive. On the other hand, any assessment of Colorado-based drummer Andy Wheelock's album, View from Here, must be tempered by an awareness that this is his special view, and that of his group, and that the overall result may not be embraced with equal fervor by every ear.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greg Abate: Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron

Musicians will sometimes honor another musician who influenced their lives or work with a tribute or memorial recording after that influential musician has passed on. There's an abundance of first-rate music on the double-disc Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. But the best thing about it is that the leader, flutist and saxophonist Greg Abate, convinced Kenny Barron to fill its piano chair. "Kenny was kind enough to provide me with music for a range of his tunes, some more well-known than others," explains Abate, who first met the pianist in 1996. "The only difficult part was choosing which ones to record."
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

The Dave Wilson Quartet: Stretching Supreme

On Stretching Supreme, his seventh album as leader of his own ensembles, saxophonist Dave Wilson pays homage to a musical hero— the legendary John Coltrane—performing a trio of Coltrane's classic themes from his late-career "transitional" period, "A Love Supreme," "Dear Lord" and "Naima," recorded in October 2017 at Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia; "A Love Supreme" is divided into three parts, a lengthy "Introduction," "Acknowledgement" and "Resolution." They are complemented by Wilson's original composition, "On the Prairie," and the Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer standard, "Days of Wine and Roses," recorded at Chris' Café in March 2018.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz Top 10 Songs: December 2021

All About Jazz features a free song every day spanning all genres of jazz, and of the tunes featured in December, these ten represent our reader's favorites as indicated by total listens. Musicians and record labels can submit full length MP3s for consideration here. Enjoy!. Top Songs. Not Where, But...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Doug Hall's Best Recordings Of 2021

To echo the converging sentiments and "high-fives" for a slew of extraordinary releases under a continued full-frontal assault of Covid Revenge part 2, there is a lot to embrace. I found myself sweeping though streaming releases and recordings of a vast variety of jazz genre. Seeing new faces and old and making discoveries. Such a wide ranging source of jazz material for 2021 that one needs an extra ear. Contributions from legends like Chick Corea (posthumous) and Pharoah Sanders, to eclectic contemporary journeys by artists Sons of Kemet, Alfa Mist and then there's just the luscious blend of mesmerizing vocal ranges from stellar jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding and the dense ascending compositions of Vijay Iyer. And a folksy heartfelt acoustic blues, rooted in America's past by Eric Bibb. And, of course, all the exceptional accompanying musicians on all these releases and more. A feast for the listening table.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The BBB Featuring Bernie Dresel: The Pugilist

No, drummer Bernie Dresel hasn't taken a day gig at the Los Angeles-area Better Business Bureau; the BBB in front of his name stands for Bernie's Big Band or Bernin' Big Band or Bernie's Bernin' Band or something like that. It's really hard to say, as the band's full name isn't spelled out anywhere, even on Dresel's web site or Wikipedia. Be that as it may, the important point to keep in mind is that the BBB comes out swingin' on its third album, The Pugilist, and doesn't let up through the end of an earnest and aggressive session that sets ablaze four well-known standards and ten original compositions including one apiece by Miles Davis, Michael Jackson and Frank Zappa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allaboutjazz.com

John Pietaro's Best In Jazz And New Music 2021

Artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should. This year in which we celebrated the return of live performance and simultaneously foresaw a rise in virus numbers and the resumption of show and venue closings, the pervasive issue remains on the anti-vax know-nothings affecting the lives of the careful, caring and compliant. Health regs and advisories as simple as getting a lifesaving vaccine are not too much to ask for, yet conservative talking heads retain their manipulative stronghold over the frightened Right, conveniently confounding vaccine mandates as anti-liberty. That's a rancid swill of "states' rights," xenophobia, guns-lobbies, white citizens' councils (spelled with three Ks), sexist old boys' clubs and corporate dollars. While the effects of this on the creative community shouldn't be first in the complaint line, the fact is, artists and arts institutions have been decimated and the prospect of yet another lockdown has already seen tours cancelled and records labels rethinking contracts. Still, artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should.
MUSIC
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Lewis Nash

All About Jazz is celebrating Lewis Nash's birthday today!. Rhythm Is My Business" is the title of his debut recording as a leader, and rhythm is a booming business as far as Lewis Nash is concerned. He is the drummer of choice for an incredible array of artists- from the masters of the music to the hottest young players of today- and is equally in demand as a clinician and educator.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

It Happens Like That by Katherine Kostoff

Singer/Songwriter Katherine Kostoff Debut Release "It Happens Like That" Arranged and produced by Gil Goldstein and co-produced by Steve Rodby. It Happens Like That; Last Night; Razor's Edge; Cloudy (With a Chance of Rain); Easy To Forget; Don't Know Why; Grey Season; Disclosure; Must Be Love; Liquid Rage; Do You Ever; Through With You.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy