ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

By DAN MCCLENAGHAN
allaboutjazz.com
 6 days ago

Not all voyages involve smooth sailing. Indeed, pianist Julie Sassoon's Voyages opens on a blustery note. It is a quartet outing—as opposed to Sassoon's 2021 solo set, When You Can't go Outside...Go Inside (Jazzwerkstatt), with the pianist joined by reedman Lothar Ohlmeier, bassist Meirad Kneer and drummer Rudi Fischerlehner. The opener,...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
classical-music.com

Mendelssohn: String Quartets, Vol. 2 (Dorics)

String Quartets, Vol. 2: No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13; No. 3 in D, Op. 44/1; No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2. Chandos CHAN 20257-2 89:22 mins (2 discs) The works which bookend Mendelssohn’s numbered quartets are each related to a death – the A minor (the first he wrote, notwithstanding its being assigned ‘No. 2’ on publication) obliquely to Beethoven’s, and the F minor more directly to that of his sister Fanny. There’s a sense of violent loss in their first movements, and the Doric convey that even more effectively in the earlier quartet than they did in the F minor four years ago. The way the music erupts after the warmth of the major-key introduction comes with an electric charge, and tension is maintained with a searing sense of momentum. At 18, Mendelssohn had the experimental confidence of youth, and the three remaining movements all take unexpected turns of direction in pacing and melodic development, projected here with ease and maturity.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Korngold: Piano Quintet in E major; String Quartet No. 2 etc

Piano Quintet in E major, Op. 15*; Viel Lärmen um Nichts (Much Ado About Nothing), Op. 11*; String Quartet No. 2 in E flat major, Op. 26. The Eusebius Quartet was formed in 2016 by four young British and American musicians and named after the poetic soul of Robert Schumann’s two alter-egos. Complemented by the pianist Alasdair Beatson, they have devoted their debut recording to some of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s most personal and passionate chamber works. It has taken decades for the composer who was praised in his day as the greatest child prodigy composer since Mendelssohn to escape the bizarre stigmas that the mid 20th century attached to him for malodorous reasons all of their own.
MUSIC
hudsonvalleyone.com

DeJohnette, Byron, Garrison, Quintero quartet

Jazz lives! Despite Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, thrash metal, and the second coming of the Beatles, real jazz exists, and is more relevant than ever. Jazz is the three-dimensional chess of music — though it has a lot more soul than a chess game. Jack DeJohnette, the world-renowned drummer, played with Don Byron (tenor saxophone and numerous clarinets), Matt Garrison (bass) and Luisito Quintero (percussion) at the Bearsville Theater December 17.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Telegraph Quartet to Present Robert Sirota and Stevan Cavalier’s ‘Contrapassos’

On February 6, 2022, Telegraph Quartet will present the world premiere of composer Robert Sirota and librettist Stevan Cavalier’s “Contrapassos.”. Commissioned by the Sierra Chamber Society, this new work was originally meant to premiere in March 2020 as part of [email protected], a celebration of the company’s 70th anniversary. The concert will see the new work presented along with Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132” and Schoenberg’s “String Quartet No. 2 Op. 10” for soprano and string quartet.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil Taylor
Colorado Springs Independent

Kronos Quartet at June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Denver

Kronos Quartet’s mission, founder David Harrington once said, was to be “vital, and energetic, and alive, and cool, and not afraid to kick ass, and be absolutely beautiful and ugly if it has to be.”. While this may not have been Joseph Haydn’s intent when he began composing...
jazztimes.com

Kahil El’Zabar Quartet: A Time for Healing (Spiritmuse)

“Summertime and the living is easy.” That’s how that old Gershwin song goes, right? Well, if you were alive and aware during the summer of 2020, you know that the living was anything but easy. The hollow, searching tone of Corey Wilkes’ trumpet as it articulates the main melody of the Kahil El’Zabar Quartet’s new version of “Summertime,” as well as the dirge-like cadence set by El’Zabar’s percussion, captures the pain and desolation of that dark season. The performance comes at the end of A Time for Healing and functions as a stark reminder of why El’Zabar and company created the restorative space of this album in the first place.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

It Happens Like That by Katherine Kostoff

Singer/Songwriter Katherine Kostoff Debut Release "It Happens Like That" Arranged and produced by Gil Goldstein and co-produced by Steve Rodby. It Happens Like That; Last Night; Razor's Edge; Cloudy (With a Chance of Rain); Easy To Forget; Don't Know Why; Grey Season; Disclosure; Must Be Love; Liquid Rage; Do You Ever; Through With You.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin Quartet: Singing Songs As One

In 2021, innovative saxophonist Jon Raskin released a number of stimulating concerts which were initially streamed live on Oakland's NIR radio station in 2009. The last of the series is the intriguing and unique celebration of sound called Singing Songs As One. On it Raskin leads a like-minded quartet for a superbly cohesive performance. In addition, the engineer Eli Crews did some real-time overdubbing, enhancing the music's haunting effect.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#Sassoonian#Unit Structures Lrb#Blue Note
allaboutjazz.com

Chris Trinidad: Chris Trinidad's Changing Tides

Bassist and composer Chris Trinidad released the quartet album Chris Trinidad's Certain Times (Iridium Records, 2015) five years after relocating from Vancouver to the San Francisco Bay area. The compositions were constructed from an assortment of sketches, built on grooves and simple harmonies to give the soloists freedom. For Chris Trinidad Y Con Todo (Iridium Records, 2019) he commissioned pianist Christian Tumalan of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra to arrange Latin jazz versions of songs from his Common Themes album series. Here he chose several jazz orchestra arrangers to make big band versions of the Certain Times music. Like so many projects released in 2021 it was assembled from parts recorded in different locations (which is not audible in the final result).
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Espoo Big Band: Blood Red

If the music on Blood Red, the eleventh album by Finland's world-class Espoo Big Band, sounds more Middle Eastern than Scandinavian, there's a reason for that. It was inspired, writes composer/arranger Mikko Hassinen, by 2006 Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk's book, My Name Is Red, set in sixteenth-century Istanbul. The music "doesn't describe or explain the story or the characters," Hassinen writes. "Rather, it is a reflection of the different feelings evoked by the novel," and its lyric influences are largely Persian and Arabian.
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greg Abate: Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron

Musicians will sometimes honor another musician who influenced their lives or work with a tribute or memorial recording after that influential musician has passed on. There's an abundance of first-rate music on the double-disc Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. But the best thing about it is that the leader, flutist and saxophonist Greg Abate, convinced Kenny Barron to fill its piano chair. "Kenny was kind enough to provide me with music for a range of his tunes, some more well-known than others," explains Abate, who first met the pianist in 1996. "The only difficult part was choosing which ones to record."
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

John Sharpe's Best Releases of 2021

Whether due to pent up creative energy or release schedules making up for lost time, more terrific music has come my way than for several years, in spite of the last twelve months. From the 200 or so discs that I heard in 2021, here are ten new issues (in the order I came across them), plus two unearthed gems, which gave me the most pleasure. It's particularly invidious to pick and choose between honest artistic endeavours, this year more than many others. Perhaps it's better to view these selections as a chance to pick up on something that you might otherwise have missed. As a fan I always look forward to the annual year end lists for precisely that reason. If you share my taste (that's the key bit), then something here might just be for you!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Geno Thackara's Favorites of 2021

Insert the usual cliches here as you see fit: strange times, "new normal," all that stuff. Still, even while some of us give up on terms like "normal" and get used to the idea that there may never be a post-Covid world, great music and art never stops. Amidst another bumper crop of more things than I could properly cover, these are the picks that have personally grabbed me the most.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Rachel Eckroth: The Garden

Pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth travels a twisty road on this CD, creating an ever-changing mix of jazz, prog rock, and fusion which utilizes off- center beats and swarming electronic effects. Eckroth's music is a little different on each track. Sometimes it builds up from layers of piano and synthesizers....
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Andy Wheelock: View from Here

When high-caliber musicians invest time and effort to produce music they believe in, one is loath to dismiss it as anything less than persuasive. On the other hand, any assessment of Colorado-based drummer Andy Wheelock's album, View from Here, must be tempered by an awareness that this is his special view, and that of his group, and that the overall result may not be embraced with equal fervor by every ear.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz Top 10 Songs: December 2021

All About Jazz features a free song every day spanning all genres of jazz, and of the tunes featured in December, these ten represent our reader's favorites as indicated by total listens. Musicians and record labels can submit full length MP3s for consideration here. Enjoy!. Top Songs. Not Where, But...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

December 1: Trill to Begin by Jacqueline Kerrod

"December 1: Trill to Begin" is the first track from 17 Days in December, by Jacqueline Kerrod (December 3, 2021, Orenda Records). The South African-born harpist's debut solo release features a set of harp improvisations culled from daily explorations. A fearless improviser and virtuosic harpist, Kerrod's credits include work with Anthony Braxton, serving as principal harpist with the New York City Opera, and performing with artists including Rufus Wainwright and Kanye West. Kerrod's month-long series of improvisations on acoustic and electric harp were undertaken in the basement of her home at the height of the Covid-19 quarantine. Each day she set a timer for 40 minutes, started recording, and let her ideas flow. There is no overdubbing or looping on the album, and no preparations on the harp. “In retrospect, these seventeen improvisations feel like a personal celebration,” Kerrod says. “At the time I felt like the top blew off and the music came tumbling out. I felt an incredible amount of joy, truth, warmth, clarity, and reverence for all the sounds – including those I was taught not to make! I want to continue reveling in that feeling, alone and with others, in whatever forms that may take.” “December 1: Trill to Begin” draws directly from one of Braxton’s twelve Language Musics. The trill was Kerrod’s solution to Braxton’s Long Sounds language, sustaining a drone despite the harp’s natural tendency for sonic decay. Harpist Jacqueline Kerrod is perfectly at home across multiple genres and performs throughout the United States and Europe. She has toured internationally with composer and multi-reedist Anthony Braxton, both in duo and as part of his ZIM music ensemble. She was a founding member and co-songwriter of the genre-bending duo Addi & Jacq, and toured her show “Harps Uncovered” featuring vocalist Hannah Sumner through 12 states of the US. Described as an “eclectic harpist” by Lucid Culture, her discography includes a duo with Braxton, three self-produced albums with Addi & Jacq, Greg Spears' Requiem, Robert Paterson’s Star Crossing and Book of Goddesses, and MAYA’s In The Spirit. Kerrod has performed with Kanye West, Antony & the Johnsons, Jane Birkin, Rufus Wainwright, Santigold, Jónsi & Alex, to name a few.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Dave Wilson Quartet: Stretching Supreme

On Stretching Supreme, his seventh album as leader of his own ensembles, saxophonist Dave Wilson pays homage to a musical hero— the legendary John Coltrane—performing a trio of Coltrane's classic themes from his late-career "transitional" period, "A Love Supreme," "Dear Lord" and "Naima," recorded in October 2017 at Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia; "A Love Supreme" is divided into three parts, a lengthy "Introduction," "Acknowledgement" and "Resolution." They are complemented by Wilson's original composition, "On the Prairie," and the Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer standard, "Days of Wine and Roses," recorded at Chris' Café in March 2018.
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy