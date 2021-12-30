Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

"December 1: Trill to Begin" is the first track from 17 Days in December, by Jacqueline Kerrod (December 3, 2021, Orenda Records). The South African-born harpist's debut solo release features a set of harp improvisations culled from daily explorations. A fearless improviser and virtuosic harpist, Kerrod's credits include work with Anthony Braxton, serving as principal harpist with the New York City Opera, and performing with artists including Rufus Wainwright and Kanye West. Kerrod's month-long series of improvisations on acoustic and electric harp were undertaken in the basement of her home at the height of the Covid-19 quarantine. Each day she set a timer for 40 minutes, started recording, and let her ideas flow. There is no overdubbing or looping on the album, and no preparations on the harp. “In retrospect, these seventeen improvisations feel like a personal celebration,” Kerrod says. “At the time I felt like the top blew off and the music came tumbling out. I felt an incredible amount of joy, truth, warmth, clarity, and reverence for all the sounds – including those I was taught not to make! I want to continue reveling in that feeling, alone and with others, in whatever forms that may take.” “December 1: Trill to Begin” draws directly from one of Braxton’s twelve Language Musics. The trill was Kerrod’s solution to Braxton’s Long Sounds language, sustaining a drone despite the harp’s natural tendency for sonic decay. Harpist Jacqueline Kerrod is perfectly at home across multiple genres and performs throughout the United States and Europe. She has toured internationally with composer and multi-reedist Anthony Braxton, both in duo and as part of his ZIM music ensemble. She was a founding member and co-songwriter of the genre-bending duo Addi & Jacq, and toured her show “Harps Uncovered” featuring vocalist Hannah Sumner through 12 states of the US. Described as an “eclectic harpist” by Lucid Culture, her discography includes a duo with Braxton, three self-produced albums with Addi & Jacq, Greg Spears' Requiem, Robert Paterson’s Star Crossing and Book of Goddesses, and MAYA’s In The Spirit. Kerrod has performed with Kanye West, Antony & the Johnsons, Jane Birkin, Rufus Wainwright, Santigold, Jónsi & Alex, to name a few.

