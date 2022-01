Yoo Jae Suk touched the hearts of many netizens with his good deed. Earlier this month on December 16, comedian Kim Chul Min lost his battle with lung cancer and passed away. Since the day he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, Kim Chul Min reportedly cut off contact with many of his acquaintances because he did not want to show them his haggard state. Due to this reason, Yoo Jae Suk did not contact him separately but instead, he just went to visit Kim Chul Min directly at the hospital. Once in an interview, Kim Chul Min stated, "Yoo Jae Suk gave me an envelope and left, but inside it had an amount that could last me five months. I didn't even think of the possibility [of receiving that much from Yoo Jae Suk], but I was really touched and grateful."

