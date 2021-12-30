ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NRx seeks breakthrough therapy designation for Covid-19 treatment

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNRx Pharmaceuticals has filed a new breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) request for its therapy Zyesami (aviptadil) in Covid-19 patients. The request filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focused on patients who are at immediate risk of death with the disease even after getting treatment with Remdesivir and other...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Natural Killer Cell Therapy, CYNK-001, Fast Track Designation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

CYNK-001 was recently granted fast track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The FDA granted fast track designation to CYNK-001, a cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy that is not genetically modified, for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release from the biotechnical company developing the agent, Celularity Inc.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Patritumab Deruxtecan for Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on data from the dose escalation portion of 2 expansion cohorts of a 3-cohort phase 1 study. Officials with the FDA have granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to patritumab deruxtecan (HER2-DXd; Daiichi-Sankyo) for the treatment of patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with disease progression on or after treatment with a third generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrx#Covid#Breakthrough Therapy#Nrx Pharmaceuticals#Btd#Americans#Eua
POZ

Treatment: Biktarvy for Kids

Biktarvy, which has become a popular single-tablet HIV regimen since it was approved for adults in 2018, is now available for small children. Biktarvy, from Gilead Sciences, is a once-daily pill containing the integrase inhibitor bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine. In October 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the all-in-one pill for children who weigh between 14 and 25 kilograms, or about 30 to 55 pounds; 30 pounds is a typical weight for a 2-year-old child. The small pill contains lower doses of the three medications, taking into account children’s lower weight. The FDA approved Biktarvy both for children starting treatment for the first time and for those who already have an undetectable viral load on their current therapy and wish to switch to a new regimen. Approval was supported by a study of 22 children, 91% of whom maintained viral suppression after six months on the pill. No new adverse events or laboratory abnormalities were observed, making the treatment as safe for children as it is for adults.
KIDS
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Novel Treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma

IMX-110 may soon be granted fast track designation for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma children. The FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening caner found in children. This designation makes IMX-110 eligible for a fast track designation and a priority review designation in the future, according to a press release by Immix Biopharma, Inc, in a press release.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster For Age 12 To 15

The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years. The agency also narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses for people 12 years of age and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands EUA of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 booster shot to adolescents

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine’s booster dose to adolescents aged 12 years and above. The booster shot is of the same 30µg dosage as the approved primary vaccine regimen dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to TCR T-cell therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma

The FDA granted fast track designation to LioCyx-M004, a T-cell receptor T-cell therapy for treatment of adults with hepatitis B virus-related hepatocellular carcinoma. LioCyx-M004 (Lion TCR) is a genetically modified autologous cell therapy derived from T cells that have been transfected with mRNA encoding to express a T-cell receptor (TCR) that recognizes the hepatitis B surface antigen on the surface of HBV-related cancer cells.
CANCER
SELF

FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Booster Shot for 12- to 15-Year Olds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration just expanded access to the COVID-19 booster shot as the U.S. faces record numbers of coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant. The FDA announcement on Monday officially authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster in adolescents ages 12 to 15 and in certain groups of immunocompromised kids ages 5 to 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Spero Therapeutics Urinary-Tract Drug Gets FDA Priority Review

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) - Get Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Report said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its new-drug application for a treatment for complicated urinary-tract infections in adults. The drug is tebipenem, taken by mouth and targeting urinary-tract infections including acute pyelonephritis. That's a urinary-tract infection...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

ANANDA Scientific Announces FDA approval of the IND for the Clinical Trial on the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

ANANDA Scientific Inc., (a biotech pharma company) today announced approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the clinical trial evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5, an investigational drug using cannabidiol (CBD) in ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology as an Adjunctive Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. The study will be done at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Cullinan Oncology stock shoots higher after lung cancer treatment granted BTD by FDA

Shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc. shot up 15.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said its CLN-081 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of non-small cell lunch cancer. A BTD expedites the development and review of drugs for the treatment of serious conditions, in which preliminary clinical evidence indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over currently available therapies. "The updated data from our ongoing Phase 1/2a study in a larger number of patients have demonstrated a high response rate with durable responses and encouraging progression free survival in heavily pre-treated patients," said Cullinan Chief Executive Nadim Ahmed. The stock, which closed at a record low of $15.36 as recently as Dec. 16, has dropped 28.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has slipped 2.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.5%.
HEALTH
MedCity News

Cancer therapies lead way as FDA tallies 60 drug approvals in 2021

In 2021, the FDA actions that drew the most attention were not drug approvals. Across the country and around the world people closely followed the regulatory developments of Covid-19 vaccines and therapies on the path to emergency authorization. So far, of the three Covid vaccines that have received emergency authorization, the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is the only one that has secured full FDA approval.
CANCER
investing.com

Genprex Jumps After Fast Track Designation For Lung Cancer Treatment

Investing.com — Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX), the gene therapy company, saw its shares surge on news the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation for its lead lung cancer drug candidate in combination with Merck's Keytruda. Genprex stock soared 68% following the announcement. The designation is for...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UK MHRA grants approval to Pfizer’s oral antiviral for Covid-19

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted approval to Pfizer’s oral antiviral, Paxlovid (PF-07321332 and ritonavir), for the treatment of Covid-19. Paxlovid is a mixture of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, that acts by hindering a protease needed for the virus to replicate. These...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy