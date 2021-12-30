What does CRPD have to gain?

Our family has lived in Newbury Park for 46 years, just a few yards from the equestrian center on Potrero. My neighbors and I are shocked at the proposal even to consider the installation of 50-foot arena-type lights on the property. We believe that those arena lights are...
A proposal to combine Rice County’s Social Services and Community Corrections departments would allow for greater collaboration and efficiencies, and would better serve residents requiring services and save money over time.
The plan, which includes three possible options, was presented Tuesday to the Board of Commissioners by County Administrator Sara Folsted, Social Services Director Mark Shaw and Community Corrections Director Rick Gieseke, and came about after longtime director Shaw announced his January retirement and following months of discussion and research.
...
Members like Claire are what inspire us at Mississippi Today to keep going forward with our work. Our members are our powering force. They remind us why we dedicate hours to investigating news stories across the state and creating in-depth reader resources to help Mississippians understand complex issues. In 2022,...
The word ‘act’ is a common abbreviation for ‘action.’ It usually denotes a deed performed by a person. In its shortened form, as ‘a/c,’ the word is associated with accounts. When used in a sentence:. Firstly, consider another meaning of this abbreviation – ‘actual.’...
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is going virtual until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be links provided so the public can observe city council meetings, take part in public comment and public hearings.
(credit: CBS)
“The public and city employees are our greatest concern during this surge of the Omicron variant,” said Council President Stacie Gilmore in a statement. “The virtual format will allow full public participation while providing everyone the most safety from exposure during the pandemic.”
Rising cases of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant have led the city council to make the decision to go virtual.
“Council has developed a truly adaptable and inclusive meeting model that allows us to meet our obligation to keep moving city business forward, be accessible to community, and ensure language access,” said Council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres in a statement. “We look forward to city personnel and community continuing to participate virtually and in doing so, stay safe.”
For links to the meetings and to sign up for public participation, visit www.denvergov.org/CouncilPublicInput.
I have significant news to share regarding CRPD’s proposal to add six 50-foot LED light structures to their largest arena at Rancho Potrero Equestrian Center. The uproar from the community the past two months has caused the Conejo Rec and Park District to stop, for now. CRPD sent an...
So the replica office of a congressman, who did much for our county, is to be dismantled for the students’ welfare? And the space used to store box cartons?. Donors gave to have these files digitized, and the president of CLU will not disclose where this money went. Are you kidding me?
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape.
Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
Mayor Adams ordered city agencies on Tuesday to begin phasing out “unnecessary” business fines in an effort to bring relief to mom-and-pop businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. The executive order, which Adams signed at Pearl River Mart in lower Manhattan, requires that within three months several city agencies identify the 25 violations that lead to the most summonses and fines ...
ELKTON — When the ball dropped and the calendar page flipped to 2022 it also signaled the start of new laws in Maryland affecting businesses and employees in Cecil County.
First of all the minimum wage in Maryland increases to $12.50 for those companies with 15 or more employees. That’s an increase from $11.75. According to Fox Rothschild LLC Executive Order 14026, which covers the wage increase for contractors, is “not as straightforward as it might seem” and urges those dealing with the federal government...
Codington County commissioners performed their annual first-meeting-of-the-year duties on Tuesday during a 90-minute meeting.
The most lengthy topic involved changes to the county’s employee handbook. Human Services Manager Natalie Remund led the discussion, but because of a few lingering issues no action was taken. The proposed changes included:
A county employee must resign if...
BOSTON — New and returning members of the Boston City Council took their oath Monday during a ceremony held outdoors because of COVID-19 concerns. As they participated in the ceremony, which is required by the City Charter, a small crowd of protesters shouted their opposition to the pandemic-related policies recently established by Mayor Michelle Wu.
A panel ruled that the city can impose the mandate on members of AFSCME District Council 33. The ruling allowed some leeway in the timing. The panel ruled that all members must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated by Jan. 14.
Like many other municipal government bodies across Pennsylvania, McKeesport city council reorganized Monday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court. The City of Los Angeles recently won a lawsuit that allows them to increase housing production near the Metro Expo line on the Westside. On December 28, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that his office has secured a victory...
With another round of stimulus checks possibly set for 2022, some wonder if Social Security beneficiaries will be eligible for a new payment. Let’s get some answers, Outsiders, from this article by The Republic Monitor. There are some members of the Senior Citizens League who are urging Congress to...
State lawmakers failed once again to legalize recreational marijuana last session. But the bill is coming back for a second try next year, with some changes. Without the ability to send the decision to the voters in Delaware in a referendum, the debate over legalizing recreational marijuana remains in the hands of state lawmakers, who have failed to advance any legislation for years.
BOSTON — With coronavirus cases on the rise Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking new action. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 4, the city is temporarily decreasing the number of employees in city buildings. Wu released a statement Saturday night saying, “With COVID-19 cases spiking in Boston and across the Commonwealth,...
Comments / 0