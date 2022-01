Enmarket Arena is almost ready for guests, but getting to the arena won’t be as simple as simply getting to the arena—at least for a little while. The City of Savannah announced that the arena is on schedule to make its Jan. 13 opening, but the parking lots won’t be done until June 2022. In a memo to Mayor Van Jones and the city aldermen, city manager Joseph Melder revealed an interim parking plan for arena events.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO