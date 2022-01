In Hawaii, there are about 51,000 caregivers taking care of people with dementia. Those are the latest figures from The Alzheimer's Association for 2020. It's not an easy job, but a series of training classes from a local nonprofit hopes to help both the caregiver and the patient keep Aging Well. Health experts teach caregivers how to take care of their loved ones, in a series of trainings from Catholic Charities Hawaii.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 13 DAYS AGO