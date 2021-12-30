Students’ shows merit attention

Anthony Kennebrew, an elementary school teacher in Columbus, Georgia , gave his students “the best day ever.” The third-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary put smiles on the faces of his students and inspired his community when he handed out Christmas gifts to every child in the classroom. Kennebrew posted several clips to social media and showed his overjoyed students while opening their gifts in the classroom. The gifts included dozens of sneakers, gift cards, clothes, nail kits, home-baked cookies, blankets and much more. Some of the girls also received bows for their hair, designed with the colors they asked for and decorated with their initials. Kennebrew told the girls that it was his sister who made the bows. “Words can’t express the gratitude I have for everybody that played a pivotal part in today’s events,” Kennebrew wrote on Facebook. “Today was simply magical and to quote my student 'Mr.K today was the best day ever.' My goal is to always show love to those around…

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO