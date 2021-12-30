ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students’ shows merit attention

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike almost everyone, as a little kid in kindergarten and early grade school, I was in those holiday pageants that schools stage. The kids, maybe wearing holiday attire, sang and performed for their enraptured parents. I remember searching...

www.toacorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher: Showing her students a model of perseverance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hasena Kurtic is a product of Pinellas County schools. Now an A+ Teacher, Kurtic says her Jamerson Elementary students are a part of her and she strives to give them the attention she received years ago as a student. A Kindergarten teacher, Kurtic oozes energy...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
New Haven Register

Study shows mental toll of COVID pandemic on Middletown students

MIDDLETOWN — A school climate and safety presentation delivered at the last Middletown Board of Education meeting delved into data detailing the long-term effects of the pandemic as they relate to student learning at the middle and high schools. Acting Middletown Superintendent of Schools Alberto Vázquez-Matos and other district...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

FOX61 Student News: Simsbury teacher shows students how to garden sustainably

At Henry James Memorial Middle School, students are getting the opportunity to learn more about plants and sustainable living. Sharon Geoghan, Family and Consumer Science Teacher explained the process where using a submersible pump, the water comes up through a plastic column with plants placed in “pockets” on the outside, When it reaches the top, the water goes through something like a shower cap with holes in it and it disperses down and touches all the pods on the sides that have the plants roots hanging down on the inside.
SIMSBURY, CT
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Students, Staff Show Spirit for Holidays

From holiday parties to festive concerts to toy and clothing drives, the Ocean City school district students and staff have made the best of the return to school full time. “First coming back to the school year, there was a lot of it that didn’t feel normal. There was still a lot of getting acclimated to coming in full time and teachers jumping back in,” explained Paul Matusz, an art teacher at the high school and the president of the Ocean City Education Association.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
uticaphoenix.net

Heartwarming Video Shows Georgia Elementary School Teacher Surprising Students With

Anthony Kennebrew, an elementary school teacher in Columbus, Georgia , gave his students “the best day ever.” The third-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary put smiles on the faces of his students and inspired his community when he handed out Christmas gifts to every child in the classroom. Kennebrew posted several clips to social media and showed his overjoyed students while opening their gifts in the classroom. The gifts included dozens of sneakers, gift cards, clothes, nail kits, home-baked cookies, blankets and much more. Some of the girls also received bows for their hair, designed with the colors they asked for and decorated with their initials. Kennebrew told the girls that it was his sister who made the bows. “Words can’t express the gratitude I have for everybody that played a pivotal part in today’s events,” Kennebrew wrote on Facebook. “Today was simply magical and to quote my student 'Mr.K today was the best day ever.' My goal is to always show love to those around…
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: MHS STUDENTS SHOW OFF ART, MUSICAL TALENT IN WINTER CONCERT

Marathon’s musical middle and high school students showcased their talent on Dec. 7 at MMHS’s 2021 Winter Music Concert, directed by Spencer Oyster. The audience was treated to a mix of nine pieces (and a few sing-along songs) performed by the school’s choir, beginning band, symphonic band and wind ensemble. Greeting attendees at the entrance was an art installation of work by MMHS students. Among several styles, colorful 2D and 3D “neurographic art” literally leaped off the display boards. “Neurographic art can look abstract or realistic. It doesn’t matter what style the end result is; what matters is how one approaches the activity,” said art teacher Kristi Ferrise. “The goal of neurographic art is to create mindfulness and intentionality. It relaxes the mind and creates a calm peaceful feeling.”
MARATHON, FL
Secret NYC

CUNY & SUNY Students Will Now Be Required To Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

In Governor Hochul’s “Winter Plan 2.0” address, she outlined new COVID-19 precautions, including a booster shot requirement for SUNY & CUNY students. The students at public sate and city colleges were already required to be vaccinated in order to return to campus for the spring semester, but now they will be mandated to receive the booster as soon as they are able — six months after their second vaccine dose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
PIX11

NYC teachers’ union wants schools to pivot to remote learning

NEW YORK — After days off for the holidays and as COVID surged in New York, students are set to return to their classrooms despite a plea from some for a pivot to remote learning. The union representing teachers suggested a temporary return to remote learning to Mayor Eric Adams. “However, he feels strongly that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Students Return To Classrooms Following Holiday Break As COVID-19 Cases Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back to class for multiple school districts across the region, but it comes at a time while the COVID-19 crisis across the country is worsening, and now it’s impacting students as they start the spring semester. Across the Pittsburgh Public Schools system, a dozen schools will be learning virtually. This is the result of several positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines causing a staffing shortage. Related stories: Pittsburgh Public Schools Shifting 12 Schools To Remote Learning On Monday Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues All of the impacted students will learn through Microsoft Teams and...
CBS Pittsburgh

Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staffing issue related to COVID-19 will move one elementary school in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to remote learning this week. The diocese says that seven staff members at Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. “Although we seemed to have conquered the odds and provided in-person learning for over a year and a half through this pandemic, I am afraid that we are not invincible and COVID has finally forced me to make some difficult decisions,” said Principal Erin Rice in a letter to families. The school tried to find substitute teachers but they could not get enough to cover each class. Students can pick up their school materials on Monday and classes will go virtual on Tuesday, lasting until Friday, January 7. “We expect that this month is going to require a great deal of flexibility on the part of everyone,” said Director of Diocese of Pittsburgh Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto. “We are in continued consultation with local physicians and health agencies.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy