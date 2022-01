Britain’s progress over the rest of the global economies in the vaccination pace against the pandemic has always been a good reason for the value of the pound to rise strongly against the rest of the other major currencies. The share of the GBP/USD currency pair was the rebound to the higher resistance area 1.4249 since April 2018. Progress continued until the end of the first half of 2021. GBP/USD then returned to retreat timidly in the remainder of the year’s trading, amid the emergence of the new Corona variable, Omicron, which forced the world to re-impose restrictions.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO