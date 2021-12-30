ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK - live: AO and Game restocks are still available – how to get a console

By Alex Lee
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at AO and is available to pre-order at Game . Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony ’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. This has been the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Very , Littlewoods , Game , Studio , Argos , EE , BT , Asda , AO , John Lewis & Partners and Amazon , but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

The Independent

