If you weren’t annoyed enough by having to upgrade all your HDMI cables to support the latest standard, CES 2022 has a new surprise: HDMI 2.1a. The new standard, which The Verge reports will be officially unveiled by the HDMI Forum at the increasingly virtual CES 2022, is going to add to the existing confusion for users. The current problem with HDMI 2.1—which many users are becoming familiar with because of its support for 4K/120Hz, a key feature of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5—is that much of the specification is optional, rather than mandatory.

