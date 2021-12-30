A toilet and baby kangaroos? These are the strangest celebrity Christmas gifts

When you think of star baker Duff Goldman, images of elaborate cakes might spring to mind as he often teams up with trained artists and designers to create some very ornate baked goods, including those seen on the competition show, "Buddy Vs Duff," like a recent winter wonderland creation that received a perfect score on the holiday season finale. According to Welcome to Baltimore, Hon!, Duff's wedding cakes typically sell for $1,200-$1,500, despite rumors that his elaborate pieces sell for upwards of $20,000, and his bakery finishes about 15 cakes a week — so he's always pretty busy in the kitchen.
