The End From Outside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Guthrie Theater has announced that at least the first three preview performances of their upcoming production of "A Raisin in the Sun" have been canceled due to COVID-19. The theater announced that the evening shows scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, Sunday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 11 are canceled as of now. Calling it a "difficult decision," the theater offered refunds for anyone who had tickets purchased for those days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guthrie Theater (@guthrietheater) This follows last month's cancellation of the last remaining "A Christmas Carol" performances around the titular holiday, due to "multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff." The theater halted performances for 18 months at the beginning of the pandemic, which officials say resulted in the loss of $28 million in revenue. The theater was also forced to lay off 80% of its staff.

