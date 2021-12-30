ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Richland falls in tourney as coach out with COVID

By CHRIS YOW Main Street Maury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNVILLE – With head coach Chad Hall sidelined by COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Richland Lady Raiders put up a strong showing against perennial powerhouse Summertown early, but the Lady Eagles’ pressure defense pushed them to the tournament finals with a 55-28 win. Stepping into the shoes of...

mainstreetpreps.com

mainstreetpreps.com

