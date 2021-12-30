J&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalisations -S.African study

“Is there any information on how protected a person is against omicron (or delta for that matter) who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna booster?”. Unfortunately, like so much related to omicron, the data here is quite sparse. The new variant has been with us for about only a month, and the population of people who got this vaccine series is small. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.5 million Americans received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, compared with more than 60 million who got three shots of the mRNA vaccines.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO