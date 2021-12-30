ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalisations -S.African study

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) -A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread, researchers said on Thursday. The real-world study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a...

gazette.com

Washington Post

Your questions on the coronavirus, answered: J&J shot and booster vs. omicron?

“Is there any information on how protected a person is against omicron (or delta for that matter) who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna booster?”. Unfortunately, like so much related to omicron, the data here is quite sparse. The new variant has been with us for about only a month, and the population of people who got this vaccine series is small. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.5 million Americans received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, compared with more than 60 million who got three shots of the mRNA vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPMI

J&J initial study: Shot helps with omicron

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A study of health workers in South Africa found a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk of hospitalization during the omicron surge. J&J said Thursday the second dose was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
investing.com

J&J Gains as Study Says Its Booster Is Preventing Hospitalizations

Investing.com – Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ ) edged 0.3% higher Thursday in premarket trading as a real-world study showed that a booster of the drug maker's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalization in South African healthcare workers who were infected with Omicron. The study...
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Study finds positive results for J&J vaccine against Omicron in South Africa

New data from researchers in South Africa show that two shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were 85 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations in the country, where the Omicron variant is widespread. The study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, observed nearly 230,000 healthcare workers from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

J&J Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: study

A preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation. - T cells - An earlier South African study in December found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented hospital admissions by up to 70 percent.
HEALTH
wabcradio.com

J&J booster may provide strong protection against Omicron

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (77-WABC)- The New York Times is reporting that the Johnson and Johnson booster shot may provide strong protection against the Omicron variant. This latest information coming from a study in South Africa, showing the J&J booster reduced the risk of being hospitalized. The study showed that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WebMD

Study: J&J Booster Reduced Hospitalizations in S. Africa

Dec. 31, 2021 -- A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine helped reduce hospitalizations and serious illness among South African medical workers as the Omicron variant swept the nation, a new study says. About 69,000 health care workers were given a booster dose of the J&J vaccine...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine booster was 85% effective against hospitalization, in South Africa study

Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.44% said Thursday that a South African Phase 3 study showed that its a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization. The drug maker said the study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, was conducted from mid-November to mid-December, which is after omicron became the dominant variant. "This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta," said Mathai Mammen, global head of J&J's Janssen Research & Development LLC. J&J's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has gained 9.0% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
HEALTH
Gazette

UK vaccine scientist: Continuous boosters are unstudied and unnecessary

The head of the United Kingdom's vaccine oversight body said regular boosters are unsustainable and need more research. Andrew Pollard, chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the U.K. should not yet follow Israel and Germany in giving out booster coronavirus vaccines to everyone over 60. "We...
HEALTH
KFOR

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

