AM Prep-Cooler Copy

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after vaccines were rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are at their highest level on record. The nation is averaging more than 265,000 per day — a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. Johns Hopkins University reports the...

NEW YORK (AP) — If someone told you to get a “kill shot” — what do you think they'd mean? The meaning of the phrase is at the heart of a beef between the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Tony Fauci, and Fox News Channel. On Monday, host Jesse Watters spoke to a group of young conservatives when the subject of Dr. Fauci came up. Watters urged the group to confront Fauci in public with a hostile interview and during that exhortation, he used the “kill shot” phrase, along with words like “an ambush, deadly” and “he is dead. He's dead. He's done.” Fauci, asked about this on CNN, said Watters should have been fired “on the spot.” He wasn't. Instead Fox says Watters' words were “twisted completely out of context.”
The Guardian

Planet Covid: Inside the 7 January Guardian Weekly

In welcoming you to the first Guardian Weekly magazine of 2022, I’d like to start by rewinding a couple of years. Buried in the 10 January 2020 edition was a small but significant story. “Respiratory contagion is not Sars, authorities say” was the headline on a short global report, at the foot of page 7, about a mysterious infection in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
KTLA

Twitter permanently suspends Rep. Marjorie Greene’s personal account for COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees. The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” […]
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Anthony Fauci
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
