AM Prep-Cooler Copy

NEW YORK (AP) — If someone told you to get a “kill shot” — what do you think they'd mean? The meaning of the phrase is at the heart of a beef between the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Tony Fauci, and Fox News Channel. On Monday, host Jesse Watters spoke to a group of young conservatives when the subject of Dr. Fauci came up. Watters urged the group to confront Fauci in public with a hostile interview and during that exhortation, he used the “kill shot” phrase, along with words like “an ambush, deadly” and “he is dead. He's dead. He's done.” Fauci, asked about this on CNN, said Watters should have been fired “on the spot.” He wasn't. Instead Fox says Watters' words were “twisted completely out of context.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO