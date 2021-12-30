ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

By Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bz3K2_0dYv5aOX00 Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.

2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February.

It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether.

On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that allowed many businesses to open their doors again or expand capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu3JR_0dYv5aOX00 "We're thrilled," Patty Petersen, artistic director of Forest Grove Dance Arts, told Pamplin Media Group at the time. "The kids are really excited."

But COVID-19 continues to follow a pattern of spikes and lulls.

In May, Washington County narrowly dodged being returned to the "extreme risk" restrictions, when an obscure statewide metric tracking the increase in "patient bed-days" at Oregon hospitals fell just a 10th of a percentage point short of requiring much of the state to go back under the most restrictive COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The yo-yo effect continued into the summer. Brown lifted the state's indoor mask mandate at the end of June, only to reinstate it in mid-August as the delta variant — to that point, the most transmissible strain of the virus yet detected — fueled a surge that saw case counts, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 rise to record levels by September.

Many businesses and public entities, including the Washington County government, had planned on requiring workers to report to the office beginning this fall. Delta put those plans on hold — in some cases, indefinitely.

Hillsboro and other local cities also instituted stricter mask requirements for city workers. Experts say N95, KN95 and other respirator-style masks are much more effective than cloth masks at preventing viral transmission.

"At its core, we are asking staff to employ stronger measures to protect colleagues, their families, and community members," said Robby Hammond, Hillsboro's city manager, announcing the new mask policy in September, "and we are grateful to all of our city employees for everything they are doing to stay safe during this challenging time."

The Brown administration and many businesses — including Intel Corp., Washington County's largest private employer — have also required workers to get vaccinated. The vaccine mandate is particularly wide-reaching for public employees, including healthcare workers, emergency responders and educators.

Visit the state website to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccination site near you.

This month, Intel notified employees that anyone without proof of vaccination or a corporate-approved exemption by April 2022 will be placed on unpaid leave.

Despite the mandates and the surges driven by delta and now the even more contagious omicron variant, the Brown administration has resisted restoring the strictures of this past winter and spring. To a large extent, businesses now enjoy the freedom to set their own policies and procedures, and people can choose whether and how to gather for holiday get-togethers, after-school clubs and beyond. Many beloved traditions, like the Washington County Fair over the summer and holiday tree lightings this winter, have returned after a year of hiatus. Not only did the Hillsboro Hops, our local minor league baseball team, play a nearly complete season after a 2020 washout, but they hosted the Vancouver Canadians from Canada all summer as well.

This change has made much more feasible by widespread access to free vaccinations against COVID-19, which were only available to a select few at the start of 2021, as well as a better understanding of the "invisible enemy" and how we combat it.

While Oregonians must continue to mask up in public places, as recommended by virtually all public health experts while community transmission is high, we are coming up on one year since Salem forced businesses in Washington County to temporarily close rather than provide their core services. As frustrating as it is to live with the virus in our communities, the state's shift in approach has undoubtedly been welcome news for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters and more. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMWCN_0dYv5aOX00

Forest Grove News Times

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate.Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five other counties of which SD 16 includes parts — will be choosing between Rachel Armitage, Melissa Busch and Nadia Gardner to become the district's new state senator. All three candidates are political newcomers. Armitage is a former legislative aide who now works at Reed College in Portland. She also chairs the...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired. A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forest Grove News Times

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30, 2021

News-Times readers write in to support Ralph Brown, urge more care with COVID-19, and more.Run for Ralph this weekend Ralph Brown is an avid runner and race organizer who started the annual Oregon Road Runners Club "Y2K Run" in 1986. The race has been going strong every New Year's Day since, and this year's run is dedicated to Ralph, with proceeds going to assist in the search for him. I encourage everyone to come out to run, walk, or show support for runners, honor Ralph, and raise awareness about his missing person's case and the benefits of a strong Silver...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County schools roll with the changes

Students and teachers started the year in remote learning and end it fully in-person.While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning." Campuses remained shut, classroom desks and equipment still gathering dust, bleachers silent and empty. It had been that way since March 2020, and it remained that way until this past March and April. In January, Pamplin Media Group reported on the experience of one teacher in the Banks School District — an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Pacific University barraged by lawsuits

There are common themes in three legal complaints against the administration of the Forest Grove-based school.While schools have been in the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, Pacific University has found itself in the news a lot this year for different reasons. The Forest Grove-based private university was slapped with lawsuits by three current and former employees this year, including tort claims filed in state court by professors Richard Paxton and David Scholnick and a federal suit brought by former mid-level administrator Fallon Hughes, who worked in the school of pharmacy. A D V E R T I S I N...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Pacific University issues booster shot mandate

The Forest Grove School District is not currently requiring staff to have a booster.Students and staff at Pacific University will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination shot by Friday, Feb. 11. In a news release, the university said 97% of students and staff are already considered to be fully vaccinated, and the rest have medical or religious exemptions. According to the Oregon Health Authority on Dec. 28, 73.8% of all Oregonians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. "With the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, continued proactive precautions are necessary. Vaccination boosters significantly decrease the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
