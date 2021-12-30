Australia’s Lynas gets regulator nod for disposal facility in Malaysia
(Reuters) – Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on Thursday it has got environmental approvals from Malaysian authorities to build a permanent disposal facility for water leached purification residue in the country. The Australian rare earths miner said...
Tens of thousands of seafarers are stuck as sea, working beyond their maximum 11-month contracts, as the emergence of omicron hinders cargo ship operators’ ability to change over crews. With the world’s 1.5 million sailors spending long
The year 2022 – which launches into the Olympic Games in Beijing and ends with the World Cup in Qatar – is set to be a great year for authoritarian regimes looking to cover up their atrocious human rights records. Over the course of a 12-month period, countries...
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia plans to implement its nationwide adoption of the B20 palm oil biofuel programme by the end of 2022, the country's palm oil board said on Wednesday. The mandate to manufacture biofuel with a 20% palm oil component - known as B20 - for...
Hong Kong announced strict new anti-coronavirus controls on Wednesday, banning flights from eight nations, shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after the Omicron variant was detected within the city.
The restrictions are the latest economic blow to an international business hub pursuing a zero-Covid strategy that has kept cases low but left residents cut off from the rest of the world.
Like mainland China, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest measures throughout the pandemic -- including virtually closed borders, weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.
The city has recorded 114 Omicron cases as of Tuesday evening, with the vast majority identified at the airport or during the 21-day hotel quarantine that is mandatory for most arrivals.
In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
The German government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to European Union proposals that would let the technology remain part of the bloc's plans for a climate-friendly future
The European Commission is facing a furious backlash over plans to allow gas and nuclear to be labelled as “green” investments, as Germany’s economy minister led the charge against “greenwashing”. The EU executive was accused of trying to bury the proposals by releasing long-delayed technical...
CHENNAI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered south Indian iPhone manufacturing facility until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests...
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has contacted suppliers of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to examine pricing pressures in the market, as calls grow louder for the government to make the tests free amid a severe shortage of the kits. The Australian Competition and...
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Future Retail has asked a New Delhi court to declare ongoing arbitration proceedings with Amazon.com illegal, saying the country’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal which Amazon used to assert its rights over Future. Amazon successfully used the terms of its toehold...
Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
TOKYO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) are set to cooperate with the United States and Bill Gates' venture company to build a high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming, the daily Yomiuri reported on Saturday. The parties will sign an agreement...
Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday narrowed its definition of close contacts of coronavirus cases and relaxed requirements for COVID-19 tests, as daily cases topped 20,000 for the first time in the pandemic, in a bid to relieve pressure on testing sites. Australia is grappling with the rapid spread...
Malaysia’s Berjaya Air has placed an order for an Airbus Helicopters ACH160, as well as an H175. The deal will see the company become the country’s first operator of the ACH160, says Berjaya Air. The company did not provide a deal value, or a delivery time for the...
(Reuters) - Victoria state’s gaming commission said on Thursday it has fined Crown Resorts Ltd A$1 million ($720,700.00) for the casino operator’s failure to comply with junket rules. The fine is currently the regulator’s maximum penalty, but a legislation was passed this month to increase it to A$100...
The government has said it will "make no apology for meeting major energy suppliers", after it emerged the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng attended a private dinner with oil executives days after the Cop26 climate summit.According to a report in The Times the purpose of the meeting was to encourage fossil fuel companies to keep drilling for gas and oil in the North Sea.In a statement to The Independent the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), confirmed such a meeting took place, and said abandoning activity in the North Sea would put energy security and jobs at risk.Three days...
