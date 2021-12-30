ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

By Pamplin Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bz3K2_0dYv3jYK00 Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.

2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February.

It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether.

On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that allowed many businesses to open their doors again or expand capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu3JR_0dYv3jYK00 "We're thrilled," Patty Petersen, artistic director of Forest Grove Dance Arts, told Pamplin Media Group at the time. "The kids are really excited."

But COVID-19 continues to follow a pattern of spikes and lulls.

In May, Washington County narrowly dodged being returned to the "extreme risk" restrictions, when an obscure statewide metric tracking the increase in "patient bed-days" at Oregon hospitals fell just a 10th of a percentage point short of requiring much of the state to go back under the most restrictive COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The yo-yo effect continued into the summer. Brown lifted the state's indoor mask mandate at the end of June, only to reinstate it in mid-August as the delta variant — to that point, the most transmissible strain of the virus yet detected — fueled a surge that saw case counts, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 rise to record levels by September.

Many businesses and public entities, including the Washington County government, had planned on requiring workers to report to the office beginning this fall. Delta put those plans on hold — in some cases, indefinitely.

Hillsboro and other local cities also instituted stricter mask requirements for city workers. Experts say N95, KN95 and other respirator-style masks are much more effective than cloth masks at preventing viral transmission.

"At its core, we are asking staff to employ stronger measures to protect colleagues, their families, and community members," said Robby Hammond, Hillsboro's city manager, announcing the new mask policy in September, "and we are grateful to all of our city employees for everything they are doing to stay safe during this challenging time."

The Brown administration and many businesses — including Intel Corp., Washington County's largest private employer — have also required workers to get vaccinated. The vaccine mandate is particularly wide-reaching for public employees, including healthcare workers, emergency responders and educators.

Visit the state website to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccination site near you.

This month, Intel notified employees that anyone without proof of vaccination or a corporate-approved exemption by April 2022 will be placed on unpaid leave.

Despite the mandates and the surges driven by delta and now the even more contagious omicron variant, the Brown administration has resisted restoring the strictures of this past winter and spring. To a large extent, businesses now enjoy the freedom to set their own policies and procedures, and people can choose whether and how to gather for holiday get-togethers, after-school clubs and beyond. Many beloved traditions, like the Washington County Fair over the summer and holiday tree lightings this winter, have returned after a year of hiatus. Not only did the Hillsboro Hops, our local minor league baseball team, play a nearly complete season after a 2020 washout, but they hosted the Vancouver Canadians from Canada all summer as well.

This change has made much more feasible by widespread access to free vaccinations against COVID-19, which were only available to a select few at the start of 2021, as well as a better understanding of the "invisible enemy" and how we combat it.

While Oregonians must continue to mask up in public places, as recommended by virtually all public health experts while community transmission is high, we are coming up on one year since Salem forced businesses in Washington County to temporarily close rather than provide their core services. As frustrating as it is to live with the virus in our communities, the state's shift in approach has undoubtedly been welcome news for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters and more. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMWCN_0dYv3jYK00

Hillsboro police 'whistleblower' asks to withdraw resignation

Cindy Young Bolek says Hillsboro officials improperly denied her access to benefits and information while on leave.A longtime Hillsboro Police Department employee who recently accused top department officials of retaliating against her, after she raised concerns about police bias and potential mishandling of records, says she no longer wants to retire from her position. Cindy Young Bolek says department officials violated state equal pay laws when they placed her on what they described as non-disciplinary leave and denied her access to employment benefits and information months before her expected retirement date.
Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic."
Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday.
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro picking up the pieces after downtown fires

Business owners and community members are starting to wrap their heads around how to rebuild. When she saw photos online of flames bursting through the roof of the Weil Arcade in downtown Hillsboro early Sunday morning, Jan. 2, Kathy Schmidlkofer thought all was lost.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County schools roll with the changes

Students and teachers started the year in remote learning and end it fully in-person. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning."
2021 IN REVIEW: Pacific University barraged by lawsuits

There are common themes in three legal complaints against the administration of the Forest Grove-based school.While schools have been in the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, Pacific University has found itself in the news a lot this year for different reasons. The Forest Grove-based private university was slapped with lawsuits by three current and former employees this year, including tort claims filed in state court by professors Richard Paxton and David Scholnick and a federal suit brought by former mid-level administrator Fallon Hughes, who worked in the school of pharmacy.
Portland Tribune

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers. The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse.
PORTLAND, OR
Sams' moment: 'Front-row seat to the U.S. Constitution'

Eastern Oregon man settles into his new role as head of the National Park Service.Before he can settle into his job leading one of the largest national park systems in the world, Chuck Sams still needs to pack. Calling from his Riverside home, in Malheur County, Sams said he has to clear out his soon-to-be-former house as he and his family look to complete the move to Alexandria, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., some 2,600 miles away from Pendleton.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night.
PORTLAND, OR
Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state.
PORTLAND, OR
Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23, 2021

Letters in the News-Times include praise for Janeen Sollman, criticism of our headline writing and more.Former state rep backs Sollman for Senate I am writing to you today to support the appointment of Rep. Janeen Sollman to fill the vacancy that will be left by Sen. Chuck Riley at the end of the year. I served in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2004 until my retirement in 2019. Part of that time was spent working alongside Rep. Sollman.
HILLSBORO, OR
