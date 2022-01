Uncover the ancient civilisations of Asia for yourself with our exclusive multi-day tours – from the empires of Istanbul to the Lan Na Kingdom of Thailand. From the ancient cities of Anatolia to the lost kingdoms of northern Thailand, Asia has seen the rise and fall of civilisations for thousands of years. For history lovers, there’s no better continent for delving deep into archaeological sites and historic cultures. Visit biblical temples in Jerusalem, head to Rajasthan for ancient ruins or uncover the oldest winemakers in the world in Georgia. To inspire your next journey, here are the best places in Asia for discovering ancient civilisations.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO